The Atlantic City Rail service will be suspended Tuesday, according to a post of New Jersey Transit’s official Twitter page.
It will be suspended in both directions between Lindenwold and Cherry Hill due to a downed tree across the tracks near Lindenwold, according to the post.
Rail tickets and passes are being accepted by New Jersey Transit bus between Lindenwold and Atlantic City, according to the post.
