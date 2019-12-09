ATLANTIC CITY — The resort has been awarded a $2 million grant for the replacement of the Penrose Canal Bridge on Ohio Avenue.
Remington & Vernick Engineers of Pleasantville has been hired to design the new bridge. The city has also received a $501,029 grant from the state Department of Transportation for paving of city streets.
"I appreciate the support that we have from NJDOT to address the need to pave streets in Atlantic City," said Mayor Small, Sr. in a statement. "We will continue to work to uncover funds to improve the streets of our city, in a perfect world, we would pave every street, however, this is a great start."
The Ohio Avenue bridges — one of which crosses the Venice Lagoon and the other of which spans the Penrose Canal — were identified by the Federal Highway Administration’s National Bridge Inventory as far back as 2013 as being in need of replacement.
According to the National Bridge Inventory, the bridge over the Penrose Canal was identified as being in poor condition in 2013, while the Venice Lagoon bridge was listed as poor in 2015.
The substructure of the Penrose Canal bridge was in “serious” condition in 2015.
