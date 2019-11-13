ATLANTIC CITY — Sonny Ireland said he went to the U.S. Post Office on Atlantic Avenue recently and immediately noticed the difference a change in city policy has made.
"I was amazed," he told Mayor Marty Small Sr. during Wednesday morning's Boardwalk Committee meeting, referencing the city's new zero-tolerance policy along one of its main thoroughfares. "Nobody (could) make that go away. You made it go away."
Last week, Small and the Atlantic City Police Department launched the policy with a focus on increased presence to deter criminal and nuisance behavior. Police officers are aggressively enforcing city ordinances and criminal statutes while also offering outreach and assistance to those in need.
ATLANTIC CITY — Zero tolerance.
Residents said the new policy is already having an impact.
"I've noticed a difference on Atlantic Avenue, so thank you for that," said Geoff Rosenberger, who may be challenging Small for the Mayor's Office next year. "Let's move it down to Pacific Avenue, too, please."
Small said the attention is on Atlantic Avenue for the moment, but, if successful, the zero-tolerance task force will relocate to other areas of the city, including neighborhoods outside the Tourism District.
As a member of City Council, Small was an outspoken critic of the condition of both Atlantic and Pacific avenues — he once referred to the main streets as resembling a scene from a zombie movie — and often lamented how the streets became a dumping ground for those cast out by nearby towns and sent to Atlantic City for social services.
Atlantic City has had difficulty in shielding its visitors from unpleasant urban realities s…
Upon taking office in October, Small said one of the first meetings he had was with police Chief Henry White.
"We don't want to talk about it anymore, we want to do something about it," Small said.
Police Deputy Chief Jerry Barnhart said the department is tweaking the policy each day by identifying what is effective and what can be improved.
"So far, it's working," Barnhart said. "It's a tough mixture — not everything out there is criminal, some people are just hanging out because they have nowhere to go. So they have rights, too. But it's something we're working on, and we're going to keep working on it."
The zero-tolerance initiative is the second major patrol effort to be introduced in the city this year. In the spring, the Police Department launched its Neighborhood Coordination Officer program, a community policing initiative that assigned 16 officers — two in each of the city’s six wards and four to outreach in the Tourism District — to focus on improving communication and relationships between law enforcement and those who live and work in the city.
ATLANTIC CITY — Rather than sit back and wait for those in need to come to them, a group of …
The toughest challenge for the ACPD is dealing with those who do not want help, said Neighborhood Coordination Officer Robert Nawrocki. But, with the zero-tolerance policy in effect, police are using any available resources to make a difference.
To that end, Barnhart mentioned Pathways to Change, a New Jersey Courts program that does not saddle offenders with a criminal record for minor infractions, but rather forces them to use social services.
"That's one of the big things that nobody really sees going on," he said.
Halle Berry movie Bruised
