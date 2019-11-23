Carousel Atlantic City icon1.jpg

ATLANTIC CITY — A city restaurant is planning on giving an early Thanksgiving dinner to those in need.

Any city residents in need are invited between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tuesday to the All Wars Memorial Building, 1510 Adriatic Ave., for a meal, according to a news release from Kimberly A. Jackson, CEO of Kelsey’s on Pacific Avenue.

For the past five years, the restaurant would help Sister Jean’s Kitchen feed those in need in the city, according to the release. Tuesday’s effort is a way to keep that tradition alive.

Sister Jean’s Kitchen closed in February after officials deemed the church that housed it unsafe.

