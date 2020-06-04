ATLANTIC CITY — Thirteen people were routed from two row homes Thursday morning after a fire spread from an abandoned residence.
About 6:50 a.m., city firefighters responded to the 100 block of North Pennsylvania Avenue for a report of a structure fire, fire Chief Scott Evans said. When they arrived, there was heavy fire on the third floor, and flames were coming through the front and rear windows of a boarded up row home.
Because it was abandoned and boarded up, firefighters were delayed in entering the structure, Evans said, and the fire “jumped to an occupied house” next door.
That home, as well as another beside it, sustained fire and smoke damage, respectively, Evans said. The fire was under control about 8:15 a.m.
One dog died, while another was successfully rescued from another home on the row, Evans said.
No injuries were reported to firefighters or residents, and those displaced from the two homes will be assisted by the Red Cross, Evans said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but Evans said the abandoned home is known to be used by some of the resort’s homeless population.
Several fire engines responded, with about 35 firefighters on the scene, as well as city police.
