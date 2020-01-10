ATLANTIC CITY — The Parish of St. Monica is accepting proposals for the lease or sale of Dante Hall Theater of the Arts.
The parish is seeking an owner or tenant for the 94-year-old performing arts center, located on N. Mississippi Avenue, and wants to have a deal completed before this summer. St. Monica's is offering a three-year lease, to begin on July 1, with an option to purchase.
A vendor pre-proposal information session is being held at 7 p.m. on Jan. 15 at Dante Hall. Attendance is recommended for all vendors intending to submit a proposal, according to a press release.
The sale or lease is contingent upon an agreement that the premises will continue to be used as a center for the performing arts and other similar community activities.
Stockton University, which entered into an agreement with St. Monica's to operate Dante Hall in 2011, will no longer operate the theater, effective June 1, according to the release.
"We originally had taken it on because it was a way to bring the arts to Atlantic City...and to strengthen the cultural program (in the city)," said Diane D'Amico, director of news and media relations at Stockton University. "Now that we have a campus in Atlantic City we’re focusing on bringing the arts to our new campus."
The Atlantic City campus has an event room and other facilities that can hold performances and events, she added.
Events that have been scheduled through the end of the college's agreement, on May 31, will be honored.
The theater was originally built in 1926 by St. Michael's Catholic Church. The facility was closed in 1988, leaving the building dormant for several years.
The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority funded an 18-month, $3.5 million renovation that was completed in October 2003.
This story is developing. Check back for more details.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.