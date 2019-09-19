ATLANTIC CITY – Little Rock Films and Studios is looking for extras for their upcoming television series "48 Blocks," which is set to be filmed in the Atlantic City area.
The show, that has been pitched as "'The Wire' meets 'This is Us'" revolves around Vernon "King" Carter, a former NBA star turned Atlantic City real estate developer who is being pressured by enemies looking to cause his demise.
According to the casting call, Little Rock is looking for non-union talent to fill a variety of background extra roles, such as barber shop customers, City Council meeting and funeral attendees, basketball players, high school students, restaurant and bar customers, bicyclists, pedestrians, band members, and casino lounge and strip club patrons.
The casting call also notes that the only payment the extras will receive for their participation is an IMDB credit and food.
The "48 Blocks" website notes that the series would like to highlight Atlantic City and its diversity.
Little Rock Films and Studios is led by Dina Engle, a producer and plays one of the series' lead roles, and Sherry McCracken, a director and cinematographer.
To learn more about becoming an extra in “48 Blocks”, interested parties can reach out to Dina Engel at dina@littlerockfilmsandstudios.com, or visit the Little Rock Films and Studios Facebook page for more information.
