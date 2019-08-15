ATLANTIC CITY — The state has appointed the city solicitor as interim business administrator while the search continues for a full-time replacement.
Anthony Swan, 52, will assume the duties of business administrator, the state Department of Community Affairs said in a statement Thursday.
Swan has been city solicitor since 2016 and previously served as an assistant solicitor.
“I am humbled by the opportunity to serve as interim business administrator and do not take the assignment lightly,” Swan said. “I will continue to serve the citizens of Atlantic City, as I have in the past with commitment and integrity.”
Swan takes over for outgoing Business Administrator Jason Holt, who had been serving the city role while technically being employed by the state. According to state pension data, Swan’s annual salary as solicitor was $115,824 while Holt’s salary was $143,846.
Atlantic City has been under state control since late 2016, with the DCA overseeing fiscal decisions and personnel matters. The state is expected to remain in control of the city until 2021.
“Anthony is an extremely dedicated public servant who is deeply committed to the Atlantic City community and helping the city succeed,” said Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, who also serves as DCA commissioner. “As we continue the search for a business administrator who can take this dynamic city to the next level, we believe Anthony’s experience with city affairs along with his problem-solving skills and steady leadership will keep the city moving in a positive direction.”
In June, the DCA announced that Holt and state monitor Rick Richardella would be leaving their positions. Richardella was moved to Trenton to help lead the DCA’s effort to encourage shared services among municipalities, the department said previously.
“We welcome Mr. Swan with open arms and have faith in his ability to continue the progress that has been made in moving our city forward,” said Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr.
