ATLANTIC CITY — A state senator is urging the governor to protect the integrity of ballots already cast for the city’s upcoming change of government special election while simultaneously asking for an investigation into the involvement of casino executives behind the referendum.
State Sen. Ronald Rice, D-Essex, sent a letter Friday to Gov. Phil Murphy requesting that returned mail-in ballots cast for the rescheduled election be secured and counted.
The citywide election, originally scheduled for March 31, was pushed to May 12 and will be entirely vote-by-mail via an executive order signed by Murphy last week.
“The voters should not have to recast their vote due to the executive order changing the date of the election,” Rice wrote to Murphy on March 20.
About 3,400 ballots had been mailed to Atlantic City voters prior to Murphy’s executive order, according to the Atlantic County Board of Elections.
Rice said he believes more than 1,000 ballots have already been returned. He wants those ballots impounded and a clear directive to election officials that voters who already requested a ballot should not receive a second.
“All those ballots should be counted,” he said Tuesday. “And the state needs to make sure there’s no confusion.”
Rice also asked that the state attorney general investigate the “actions and involvement” of casinos in the referendum effort.
Murphy’s office deferred to the Secretary of State’s Office for election-related questions and the Office of the Attorney General for any inquires related to an investigation.
A spokesperson for the attorney general said the office has received Rice’s letter but declined to comment further. The Secretary of State’s Office has not responded.
Rice, chairman of the New Jersey Legislative Black Caucus, lent his influence to the opposition to the change of government last year, when he expressed concerns that the effort may be racially motivated.
On Tuesday, Rice said he was “very concerned” about the involvement of Resorts Casino Hotel owner Morris Bailey, the property’s CEO/President Mark Giannantonio and former state Sen. Ray Lesniak.
“The reality is that I’ve never known a time where casino operators and big-money people try to take over local government to, in my opinion, benefit them,” Rice said.
Bailey has contributed more than $179,000 to the political action committee behind the referendum, and Giannantonio and Lesniak have been public about their support. The PAC is chaired by casino union leader Bob McDevitt, who has been president of Unite Here Local 54 for more than 20 years.
The Casino Control Act prohibits political contributions from casino licensees directly to candidates and partisan parties.
Rice said he wants the attorney general to look into whether election campaign laws or the casino legislation itself was violated.
“The casino owners and employees financing the Atlantic City government takeover cannot use other organizations and means to circumvent the casino laws governing and barring their political participation,” Rice wrote to Murphy. “This situation needs not only to be investigated by the attorney general, but it also needs to be challenged in court if necessary.”
The proposal seeks to replace the city’s current mayor-council form of government with a council-manager form. The change would reduce the number of council members from nine to five. A directly elected mayor would be replaced by an appointed city manager to serve as the city’s chief executive under the proposal.
A complaint filed by the Atlantic City Democratic Committee seeking an injunction to prevent or delay the special election on the grounds that the petition was defective, signatures were illegally obtained and the new government would violate residents’ civil rights was dismissed by a Superior Court judge earlier this month.
All 10 of Atlantic City’s elected officials — the mayor and the nine members of council — oppose the proposed change of government, as do the Civic Associations of Atlantic City United, Atlantic County Freeholder Ernest Coursey (who represents the city on the county board and serves as Small’s chief of staff) and the NAACP Atlantic City Chapter.
Former Mayor Don Guardian has voiced his support for a new form of government.
The petition that forced the special election contained 3,033 signatures but needed just 935 to be certified.
