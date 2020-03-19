ATLANTIC CITY — The city's change of government referendum has been postponed until May 12 because of concerns of spreading the new coronavirus, Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday.

Political action committee Atlantic City Residents for Good Government has proposed changing the city’s government from its current mayor-council form to a council-manager form. The PAC circulated a petition that garnered more than 3,000 signatures from Atlantic City residents.

"As the coronavirus outbreak continues to unfold, we must take aggressive and swift action to help mitigate further spread and flatten the curve," said Murphy. "My top priority is to keep New Jerseyans healthy and safe during this pandemic, and these new measures will ensure that all New Jersey voters are able to safely exercise their right to vote and be engaged in our democracy."

The election will be vote-by-mail only. All vote-by-mail return envelopes will have prepaid postage, Murphy said.

"The actions we are taking today protect our voters, election workers and election security," said Secretary of State Tahesha Way. "Postponing these upcoming local elections and rescheduling them on May 12, when they will be conducted exclusively using vote-by-mail, will reduce the potential risk to health and safety while ensuring that every New Jersey voter has fair and free access to the ballot box. As we continue to face this public health crisis, our team at the Division of Elections is working every day with our local, county, state and federal partners to protect New Jersey voters and our democracy."

