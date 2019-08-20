ATLANTIC CITY — A group of community leaders traveled to Newark on Monday to learn about ongoing efforts to curb youth violence there and how those practices could be applied here.
Jim Johnson, special counsel to Gov. Phil Murphy and co-author of the state’s transition report on Atlantic City, said after Tuesday's meeting of the Atlantic City Executive Council that the key takeaway from the information-gathering visit was that building trust between law enforcement and the community was essential to combating outbreaks of violence.
"That is really one of the big points in the realm of rebuilding communities," Johnson said.
The group that traveled to Newark included Johnson, City Council President Marty Small Sr., Citizens Advisory Board Chairwoman Joyce Mollineaux and Vice Chairman Steve Young, among others.
The cohort was introduced to Newark's community street team, a group largely composed of residents with criminal records who have reformed and are trusted by at-risk youth. The street team "takes the idea of engagement and professionalizes it," Johnson said, noting the group received a 20-step training course on interacting with those most at risk in the city.
The Atlantic City group also looked at Newark's safe passage program, which aims to provide students a path to and from school free of violence, and a victim-assistance program.
The next step, Johnson said, is identifying policies and practices from these programs that could be applied in Atlantic City.
The Executive Council received an update on quarterly progress during its monthly meeting, which highlighted several completed and ongoing initiatives in the city.
The quarterly report, completed by the Atlantic City Initiatives Project Office, provided council members a brief summary on 41 measures throughout the city that have been implemented or are underway in the areas of land use, economic development, jobs, public safety, youth, culture, civic and community engagement, building municipal capacity and planning. All of the initiatives in the report are either recommendations contained in the state's transition report or the result of Executive Council deliberations.
Among the completed items listed were mandatory ethics training for more than 900 municipal employees, the hiring of Adetoro Aboderin as chief financial officer, the completion of the 2019-20 municipal budget and the adoption of the Ducktown Neighborhood Revitalization Plan.
Ongoing initiatives included the citywide property revaluation scheduled to be completed by the end of the year, interviews with candidates for a city engineer, a review of the licensing and permitting process and 10-month-long Certified Public Manager training for department heads.
The report mentioned the formation of a Youth Advisory Board that came from the completion of the Search Institute's Developmental Assets Survey of students between fourth and 12th grades. The advisory board will hold its first meeting this month.
Following the success of April's social services town hall that was attended by more than 70 people representing more than 25 agencies, a second meeting has been scheduled for October. The ACPIO and the Mayor's Office worked together to organize the first town hall at the All Wars Memorial Building.
The Executive Council also received two presentations Tuesday, one from Orsted, the Danish energy company seeking to operate an offshore wind farm, and another from New Jersey Community Capital, a strategic development organization from New Brunswick.
