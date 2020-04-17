ATLANTIC CITY — Even before the new coronavirus pandemic limited people’s mobility, some tenants of the Atlantic City Townehouse apartments had difficulty getting food and other basic necessities, so they often depended on donations brought to the building.
Several residents also said that, prior to any additional restrictions put in place because of COVID-19, they lived under strict rules that impeded their quality of life and faced retaliation from management for speaking up.
So when a food donation delivery was denied Tuesday and the police were called on the volunteers involved, that was the final straw for a handful of tenants who protested outside the 14-story building on both Wednesday and Friday mornings.
"There's a lot of seniors in here that are scared, and they won't say nothing. They are afraid to speak up, because (the manager) threatened them with eviction," said Deacon Donald Scott, who joined the protest outside the building Wednesday morning. "It's not right."
Loscena Davis, the building's manager for the last 15 years, said the food donation was prohibited Tuesday because existing policies about distribution were not followed. Davis said the procedures — particularly now because of increased concerns about spreading COVID-19 among the building's 202 senior and disabled tenants — are in place to protect residents and ensure equatable treatment.
"By no means can we have people just come in here doing whatever they want to," she said. "We have to keep track of what's going on. But that's not being articulated correctly to people, so that's the reason we have this situation, I think."
Davis said a handful of the protesters have been non-compliant with building rules and have been notified by management's legal team about violations.
"Some of these residents continuously try to do it their own way, but we have to serve, and we have to accommodate everybody," Davis said.
Residents such as Joyce Keates, said they have been served violation notices but contend the alleged infractions are arbitrary.
Keates and other protesters rattled off a list of grievances, including rodent infestation, unannounced entry of residences, and religious and cultural discrimination. A former member of the building's tenant association, Keates, 78, said retaliation and retribution are common when complaints are voiced.
On Friday, she wore a handmade sign that read: "Threatened with eviction for giving out food."
"I'm an advocate for this building. I look out for people," she said. "I see things that are going on and I know they're not right."
But not all the building's tenants painted the same picture.
Warren Massey, former chairman of the Atlantic City Housing Authority, said the Townehouse is among the best living arrangements for seniors in the entire city. Massey, 74, said the building was recently inspected and received a near-perfect score.
"I've lived here almost 18 years," he said Thursday, "and trust me, I wouldn't be here if this was a building that mistreated its tenants."
Massey said he believed some of his fellow tenants had difficulty following basic rules and their issues with management were self-inflicted.
"(Davis) is definitely a stickler for protocol, and she keeps this building in the best possible shape she can," he said. "But I'm not going to allow (people) to attack her, because what they're saying is not true. If protocol is not being followed, then she has every right to enforce it."
Second Ward Councilwoman LaToya Dunston recently hosted a series of public meetings focused on tenants' rights and on bringing attention to substandard rental conditions. Dunston said nearly half of all the complaints her office has received are from tenants of the Townehouse, and she has seen many of the common issues "firsthand."
"I think it's horrible," Dunston said Wednesday morning while standing outside with the protesters. "It's unfair, and they can't be treated this way."
At Wednesday night's City Council meeting, Dunston and at-large Councilman Moisse Delgado pushed for the reinstatement and expansion of the city's dormant Landlord-Tenant Affairs Board. An ordinance to expand the board from five to 11 members was unanimously approved.
Delgado noted that since senior buildings in the city seem to garner the most complaints, that demographic should have a representative on the now-reenacted board.
That representation would be welcomed by Atlantic City's senior renters.
"We seniors, this is supposed to be our golden years," said Scott. "We're supposed to be able to live freely and enjoy the rest of our life."
