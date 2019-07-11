ATLANTIC CITY — The city that served as the backdrop for HBO's "Boardwalk Empire" is getting renewed life as a filming location.
Filmmakers are seeing Atlantic City as an attractive place to shoot in because of the city's amount of space, locations to shoot at and the recently implemented New Jersey Film Tax Credit.
Stephanie Ryan-Showell, president of Pleasantville-based Weist-Barron-Ryan Casting, hinted at more blockbuster projects coming to the city, saying that at least two films with $200 million-plus budgets are looking at the area.
Heery-Loftus Casting posted on social media that "300" and "Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice" director Zack Snyder’s upcoming Netflix movie "Army of the Dead," staring Dave Bautista, will film in Atlantic City in September.
Dina Engel and Sherry McCracken of Little Rock Films are producing their upcoming television series "48 Blocks" almost entirely in Atlantic City.
The series, being pitched as "'The Wire' meets 'This Is Us,'" is a story about power and politics that at its heart features a journey of personal discovery.
Both Engel and McCracken thought the city would be perfect for their project because of its "yin and yang" element where glitz and glamour intersect with a community that has faced serious challenges.
"When I saw Atlantic City for the first time, I thought, this is an empty canvas," McCracken said.
The duo moved from Philadelphia to Ventnor about six years ago with the goal of using South Jersey as their home base for creating and developing their projects.
"Places like New York, Chicago and other big cities have their own series, so why not Atlantic City?" Engel said.
The six-episode scripted series isn't the only filmmaking project coming to Atlantic City.
"The Atlantic City Story," a full-length feature film written and directed by Henry Butash, of Manhattan, New York, and produced by Javier Gonzalez, of Brooklyn, New York, filmed in the resort over the winter. The film tells the tale of an unhappily married mother who runs away from her husband and heads to Atlantic City, where she meets a young gambler.
The film features some familiar sights, such as the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Steel Pier and White House Sub Shop, along with Resorts Casino Hotel and Golden Nugget Atlantic City.
Butash wrote the script last year and took at least five separate four-day trips to the resort. The writer-director said he became so immersed in the area that some of the dialogue he overheard in the casinos was included in his script.
Engel and McCracken and Butash and Gonzalez highlighted the New Jersey Film Tax Credit as a huge incentive for bringing their projects to Atlantic City.
Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation into law last summer that provides a tax credit of 30% for qualified film production expenses. To be eligible for the program, a film must spend at least 60% of its total budget through vendors authorized to do business in New Jersey or spend more than $1 million in qualified expenses in New Jersey.
"We always wanted to do a project like this in New Jersey, and now we can because of the tax credit," McCracken said.
Ryan-Showell has said the only thing missing in Atlantic City for filmmaking is enough broadband. However, the recently opened Continent 8 data center in the Atlantic City Convention Center could ease this concern. Large data centers house servers that transport internet traffic through a connected network and allow users to collect, store, process, distribute and access large amounts of data.
Engel and McCracken said they are hoping their work will demonstrate that Atlantic City is a desirable location to produce filmmaking projects in, which could bring new jobs and sources of income to the city.
"There’s so much space here, and we’re close to New York," said McCracken. "We want to try to show a project like this can have success in Atlantic City, and bring the next generation of filmmakers to Atlantic City."
