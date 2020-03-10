Micah "Dew" Tennant park

Mayor Marty Small Sr. and the family of Micah 'Dew' Tennant, the 10-year-old boy who was killed last year at a high school football game, pose with a blueprint for an Atlantic City park that will be renamed in the boy's honor.

 Marty Small Sr. / provided

ATLANTIC CITY — A city park will be renamed in honor of a 10-year-old boy who was killed last year at a high school football game in Pleasantville.

The city will dedicate the park on North Maryland Avenue in memory of Micah "Dew" Tennant over Memorial Day weekend. 

Mayor Marty Small Sr. announced the dedication Saturday after reviewing plans with the boy's family the day before at City Hall. Small initially announced the city would honor Micah at the boy's funeral services last fall.

City Council passed a resolution in remembrance of Micah at its December meeting.

The park will be renovated before Micah "Dew" Tennant Park is unveiled, including resurfaced basketball courts, a new playground area with a royal blue floor, new grills and tables, and a splash-pad. 

Micah was shot in the neck Nov. 15 while watching a family member play in the Pleasantville-Camden high school football game at Pleasantville High School. He died five days later at Cooper University Hospital in Camden.

Micah, who went by the nickname "DJ Dew," was a fifth-grader at the Uptown Complex School in Atlantic City.

Two other people — an unnamed 15-year-old and 27-year-old Ibn Abdullah — were injured in the shooting. Six people, including Abdullah, have been charged in connection with the incident.

Contact: 609-272-7222

ddanzis@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressDanzis

Tags

Staff Writer

I cover Atlantic City government and the casino industry since joining The Press in early 2018. I formerly worked as a politics & government reporter for NJ Herald and received the First Amendment: Art Weissman Memorial NJPA Award two years in a row.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments