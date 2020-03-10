ATLANTIC CITY — A city park will be renamed in honor of a 10-year-old boy who was killed last year at a high school football game in Pleasantville.
The city will dedicate the park on North Maryland Avenue in memory of Micah "Dew" Tennant over Memorial Day weekend.
Mayor Marty Small Sr. announced the dedication Saturday after reviewing plans with the boy's family the day before at City Hall. Small initially announced the city would honor Micah at the boy's funeral services last fall.
City Council passed a resolution in remembrance of Micah at its December meeting.
MAYS LANDING — The Atlantic City man charged in the shooting death of 10-year-old Micah Tenn…
The park will be renovated before Micah "Dew" Tennant Park is unveiled, including resurfaced basketball courts, a new playground area with a royal blue floor, new grills and tables, and a splash-pad.
Micah was shot in the neck Nov. 15 while watching a family member play in the Pleasantville-Camden high school football game at Pleasantville High School. He died five days later at Cooper University Hospital in Camden.
Micah, who went by the nickname "DJ Dew," was a fifth-grader at the Uptown Complex School in Atlantic City.
Two other people — an unnamed 15-year-old and 27-year-old Ibn Abdullah — were injured in the shooting. Six people, including Abdullah, have been charged in connection with the incident.
