ATLANTIC CITY — A free community discussion about the 2020 Census will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at St. Augustine's Episcopal Church.
Topics of discussion are why the census is important to the black community, why everyone needs to be counted, Census jobs and other facts.
Free refreshments and parking will be available at the church at 1709 Arctic Ave.
The event is sponsored by the Center for Cooperative Media at Montclair State University with the Atlantic City Branch of the NAACP and The Light with Raymond Tyler.
— Vincent Jackson
