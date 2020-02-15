ATLANTIC CITY — City officials announced Saturday the resort will host the NAACP's national convention in 2022.
Mayor Marty Small Sr., Atlantic County Freeholder Ernest Coursey and Councilman Kaleem Shabazz, who leads the city's branch of the NAACP, received the news during a meeting of the national organization in New York.
"A national organization saw fit to believe in the city of Atlantic City and decided to tell the world that in 2022 they’re coming to Atlantic City," Small said. "I think it speaks volumes to the direction the city is going in."
Shabazz said the city must now set about the task of organizing a host committee and corralling volunteers from a range of community partners including Meet AC, Stockton University and Atlantic Cape Community College.
"Two years seems like it's a long time, but it really isn't," he said.
More information is expected to come during a news conference March 13, Shabazz said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
