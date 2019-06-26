ATLANTIC CITY — A yearly conference for the sports-event industry will return to Atlantic City in 2021.
The Northstar Meetings Group announced Tuesday at a news conference at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall that its TEAMs — which stands for Travel, Events and Management in Sports — Conference & Expo is returning to the resort.
It was previously held in Atlantic City in 2016.
“As the organizers of the TEAMs Conference and Expo, we’ve selected Atlantic City for a number of reasons,” said Timothy Schneider, TEAMs’ founder.
“First and foremost is the unique sense of place that Atlantic City offers. ... We believe that our attendees will be excited about returning here.”
The event will take place at the Atlantic City Convention Center.
Schneider said the convention company has maintained a close relationship with the city.
This week, it’s holding the EsportsTravel Summit at Boardwalk Hall and Caesars Atlantic City.
This year, TEAMs in holding its convention in Anaheim, California. Attendees to the conference are “gatekeepers” to some 88 million hotel room nights and $31 billion in annual spending related to sports travel, according to a news release from the company.
Officials said sports will play a role in the resort’s reinvention.
When the Atlantic City Sports Commission was formed in 2015, the resort averaged about 5,000 to 8,000 hotel rooms a year related to sports events. Last year, that number was around 60,000, said Jim Wood, CEO of Meet AC, the city’s convention and visitors bureau.
“We should be approaching 70,000 this year,” Wood said. “But it takes a collaborative effort.”
As the Blackjacks of the Arena Football League practiced on the field below, Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr., said hosting “sports-minded” people at one event, like TEAMs, will also allow the city to show itself off to organizers as a possible venue for their events.
“I think that we should look in the direction of sports a lot more in-depth,” Gilliam said, “because we’re not taking total advantage of it.”
Staff Writer Colt Shaw contributed to this report.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.