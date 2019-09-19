ATLANTIC CITY — In search of ways to generate revenue and lessen the burden of a recent tax increase on residents, city officials approved putting nearly 300 municipal-owned properties up for sale.
City Council approved a resolution Wednesday night to authorize the sale of 281 city-owned lots and 39 others that are in the foreclosure process. The resolution's sponsor, 3rd Ward Councilman Kaleem Shabazz, said the goal was to the sell the properties and get them back on the tax rolls, a move that would create additional revenue and offset a portion of the recent 118% tax increase on property owners.
The resolution stated that "the current economic situation necessitates that the City capitalize on all potential sources of revenue," and urges the administration to expedite the sale of property "no longer needed for City use." The resolution also requests the preparation of a monthly report to advise the governing body of the progress in scheduling auctions.
The city has collected nearly $2 million in revenue from the sale of 37 properties in 2019, according to the resolution.
In a somewhat related action, Council also adopted a resolution to approve the publication of a list of abandoned properties throughout the city.
The recently created Neighborhood Coordination Officers program was recognized by the governing body Wednesday. The program, launched in May, assigned two Atlantic City police officers to each of the city's six wards and four others to community outreach. The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority appropriated $7.5 million for the program.
The ACPD officers were recognized for the efforts in "establishing positive relationships with the community," and creating a foundation for greater cooperation between law enforcement and residents.
"They've only be in effect for about three months now and they've done some great work," said Deputy Chief James Sarkos. "Their core function is to break down barriers, building trust and connecting with the community. They've done a great job. We're very proud of them."
In other Council business, a public information officer was created. The PIO would be under the supervision of the Mayor's Office. An online job posting has the position listed with a salary range of $60,000 to $80,000.
An ordinance on first reading to establish a minimum bulkhead elevation for non-oceanic areas in the city was tabled until the next meeting. At-large Councilman George Tibbitt requested the ordinance be pulled from Wednesday's agenda to allow the city's engineering department to put in visual markers where the bulkheads would be raised in order to give residents an idea of how high they will be. The 8 1/2-foot minimum height is measured from sea level and is in line with neighboring shore communities, said Jesse Kurtz, 6th Ward councilman and sponsor of the ordinance.
