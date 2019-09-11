The 2019 Ironman 70.3 Triathlon takes place Sunday in Atlantic City and parts of Atlantic County.
Roads will be closed. There will be traffic delays. Some drivers may want to plan an alternate route.
Atlantic City Expressway exits 1 through 5 will be closed from 3:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The expressway Connector to Brigantine also will be closed. Expect heavy traffic delays on Albany Avenue from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Use the expressway or Route 30 to enter/exit the city.
Heavy foot traffic is expected from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the Atlantic City Boardwalk.
To get to Ventnor, Margate and Longport, use West End Avenue when entering Atlantic City from Albany Avenue or the Downbeach Express connecting Northfield and Margate.
In Pleasantville and Egg Harbor Township, expect traffic delays and detours from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. along Delilah, Westcoat, Fire and New roads. Follow the detour signs.
In Absecon, expect traffic delays and detours from 6 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. along Mill, Fire, Westcoat and Ohio roads.
