ATLANTIC CITY — City and state officials have joined together with the corporate sector to try to bring the NAACP’s 113th National Convention and its estimated $7 million economic impact to the resort in July 2022.
The NAACP Board of Directors next month will visit Atlantic City to see whether the city would be a good fit, said Jim Wood, president and CEO of Meet AC, the city’s marketing and promotional arm.
The NAACP will make its final decision on where to hold its 2022 annual convention during the early spring of next year, Wood said. It is believed that 1955 was the last time the NAACP held its national convention in Atlantic City.
Meet AC was approached about six months ago about making the effort by representatives of NAACP Region 2, which includes Atlantic City Councilman Kaleem Shabazz, who leads the city’s branch of the organization.
“Kaleem Shabazz was really one of the driving forces behind this, along with the mayor and the CRDA (Casino Reinvestment Development Authority),” Wood said.
Representatives from Meet AC and the city attended the 110th annual convention in July in Detroit, Wood said, adding the convention attracts about 4,000 attendees annually.
Meet AC commissioned a video by the 11th Floor Creative Group, based in Atlantic City, to sell the NAACP on the resort. The video is more than eight minutes long and promotes the city, its history and what it has to offer as far as hosting the convention.
There is a historical link between Atlantic City and the Civil Rights Movement, Shabazz says in the video. He mentions the late Fannie Lou Hamer, who famously said before a televised national audience at the 1964 Democratic National Convention in the resort, “I am sick and tired of being sick and tired,” as she sought to unseat Mississippi’s all-white voting delegation in favor of a more representative one.
Adalberto “Bert” Lopez, a former president of the Atlantic City Board of Education, also is among the people featured in the video.
“I loved the idea. Atlantic City is the perfect location. ... This is a perfect time to have this kind of focus on Atlantic City,” Lopez said. “I have been a fan of the NAACP for a very long time. There have also been struggles in the Latino community for civil rights.”
Meet AC also filled out the request for proposals to host the 2022 convention, Wood said.
A formal invitation was made to have the approximately 65-member NAACP Board of Directors come to Atlantic City the weekend of Oct. 18 to 20, which has been scheduled, Wood said.
“We think Atlantic City has a lot to offer,” he said. “This would be a big coup for Atlantic City and would open the door for other minority and multicultural conferences.”
Atlantic City is competing against Des Moines, Iowa, and, Wood believes, a West Coast city.
The convention would bring about 4,000 people to the city for multiple days at the height of the summer. The casinos were approached and agreed to offer affordable rates and block out rooms, Wood said, adding the casinos were contacted before the overture was made to the NAACP.
Even though the resort already hosts conventions that draw 4,000 people, the media coverage for an NAACP national convention would be huge, Wood said.
The Detroit convention featured appearances by some of the 2020 presidential candidates and speakers who included activists, judges, pastors, CEOs, attorneys, professors and philanthropists.
Gary Hill, president of the Schultz-Hill Foundation and a CRDA board member, said he was asked to appear in the video to talk about what there is to do in the summer in Atlantic City.
“It would be great for the residential, business and cultural community,” said Hill, who is an NAACP member. “It will be difficult (to get the convention).”
The NAACP National Convention is usually held in much bigger cities than Atlantic City, which has fewer than 40,000 residents, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Besides Detroit, it has been hosted by San Antonio, Baltimore, Cincinnati and Philadelphia during the past few years.
Members of the AC NAACP Youth Council stand at the Civil Rights Garden. Monday January 16 2017 The Atlantic City branch of the NAACP hosts the 45th annual Walk and Dr. King Holiday commemoration. The walk started at the MLK community school and proceeded to the civil rights garden at Stockton University’s Carnegie Hall and then to the St. James AME, where speakers will discussed ‘civil rights justice under Trump.’ (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
‘We didn’t chant or sing during the walk; we were silent this morning, but we will not be silent going forth,’ Councilman and Atlantic City NAACP President Kaleem Shabazz told those who filled St. James AME Church on Monday in Atlantic City.
Atlantic City Councilman and Atlantic City NAACP President Kaleem Shabazz, center, introduces speakers during Monday’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day ceremony in the city’s Civil Rights Garden. Honorary grand marshal Kenneth ‘Freedom Smitty’ Salaam cautioned the crowd not to ‘sleep through the future.’
Members of the NAACP stand at the Civil Rights Garden. Monday January 16 2017 The Atlantic City branch of the NAACP hosts the 45th annual Walk and Dr. King Holiday commemoration. The walk started at the MLK community school and proceeded to the civil rights garden at Stockton University's Carnegie Hall and then to the St. James AME, where speakers will discussed 'civil rights justice under Trump.' (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Hundreds of people walked Monday from the Martin Luther King School and Community Complex to the Civil Rights Garden at Stockton University’s Carnegie Library to commemorate the slain civil-rights leader.
Audrey Robinson (right) with the American Legion Auxilery Unit 81 of Pleasantville listens to the speakers at the Civil Rights Garden. Monday January 16 2017 The Atlantic City branch of the NAACP hosts the 45th annual Walk and Dr. King Holiday commemoration. The walk started at the MLK community school and proceeded to the civil rights garden at Stockton University's Carnegie Hall and then to the St. James AME, where speakers will discussed 'civil rights justice under Trump.' (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
A crowd listens to the speakers at the Civil Rights Garden. Monday January 16 2017 The Atlantic City branch of the NAACP hosts the 45th annual Walk and Dr. King Holiday commemoration. The walk started at the MLK community school and proceeded to the civil rights garden at Stockton University's Carnegie Hall and then to the St. James AME, where speakers will discussed 'civil rights justice under Trump.' (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Kenneth 'Freeddom Smitty' Salaam of Philadelphia (center) speaks at the Civil Rights Garden. Monday January 16 2017 The Atlantic City branch of the NAACP hosts the 45th annual Walk and Dr. King Holiday commemoration. The walk started at the MLK community school and proceeded to the civil rights garden at Stockton University's Carnegie Hall and then to the St. James AME, where speakers will discussed 'civil rights justice under Trump.' (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
People fill the St. James AME Church. Monday January 16 2017 The Atlantic City branch of the NAACP hosts the 45th annual Walk and Dr. King Holiday commemoration. The walk started at the MLK community school and proceeded to the civil rights garden at Stockton University's Carnegie Hall and then to the St. James AME, where speakers will discussed 'civil rights justice under Trump.' (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Children who led Atlantic City’s 45th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day walk to the city’s Civil Rights Garden listen during Monday’s ceremony. Speakers later talked of threats to civil rights under the upcoming administration as well as the state takover of the city.
AC Councilman Kaleem Shabazz emcees the program at the St. James AME Church. Monday January 16 2017 The Atlantic City branch of the NAACP hosts the 45th annual Walk and Dr. King Holiday commemoration. The walk started at the MLK community school and proceeded to the civil rights garden at Stockton University’s Carnegie Hall and then to the St. James AME, where speakers will discussed ‘civil rights justice under Trump.’ (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Pastor Elias Thomas of the Community Baptist Church in Atlantic City (left) greets Steve Young of the National Action Network at the St. James AME Church. Monday January 16 2017 The Atlantic City branch of the NAACP hosts the 45th annual Walk and Dr. King Holiday commemoration. The walk started at the MLK community school and proceeded to the civil rights garden at Stockton University's Carnegie Hall and then to the St. James AME, where speakers will discussed 'civil rights justice under Trump.' (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
People participating in the walk file into the Civil Rights Garden. Monday January 16 2017 The Atlantic City branch of the NAACP hosts the 45th annual Walk and Dr. King Holiday commemoration. The walk started at the MLK community school and proceeded to the civil rights garden at Stockton University's Carnegie Hall and then to the St. James AME, where speakers will discussed 'civil rights justice under Trump.' (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Minister Bobby Taylor of the House of Prayer and Praise in Pleasantville holds a placard of MLK at the Civil Rights Garden on Jan. 16, 2017. The Atlantic City branch of the NAACP hosts the 45th annual Walk and Dr. King Holiday commemoration. The walk started at the MLK community school and proceeded to the civil rights garden at Stockton University's Carnegie Hall and then to the St. James AME, where speakers will discussed 'civil rights justice under Trump.'
AC Councilman Kaleem Shabazz (left) and guest speaker Rev. Dennis Blackwell of the Woodlynne NJ Asbury United Methodist Church listen to preceedings at the St. James AME Church. Monday January 16 2017 The Atlantic City branch of the NAACP hosts the 45th annual Walk and Dr. King Holiday commemoration. The walk started at the MLK community school and proceeded to the civil rights garden at Stockton University's Carnegie Hall and then to the St. James AME, where speakers will discussed 'civil rights justice under Trump.' (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Children, who led the walk, stand at the Civil Rights Garden. Monday January 16 2017 The Atlantic City branch of the NAACP hosts the 45th annual Walk and Dr. King Holiday commemoration. The walk started at the MLK community school and proceeded to the civil rights garden at Stockton University’s Carnegie Hall and then to the St. James AME, where speakers will discussed ‘civil rights justice under Trump.’ (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Guest speaker Rev. Dennis Blackwell of the Woodlynne NJ Asbury United Methodist Church delivers a sermon at the St. James AME Church. Monday January 16 2017 The Atlantic City branch of the NAACP hosts the 45th annual Walk and Dr. King Holiday commemoration. The walk started at the MLK community school and proceeded to the civil rights garden at Stockton University's Carnegie Hall and then to the St. James AME, where speakers will discussed 'civil rights justice under Trump.' (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Guests at the St. James AME Church respond to the choir's musical selections. Monday January 16 2017 The Atlantic City branch of the NAACP hosts the 45th annual Walk and Dr. King Holiday commemoration. The walk started at the MLK community school and proceeded to the civil rights garden at Stockton University's Carnegie Hall and then to the St. James AME, where speakers will discussed 'civil rights justice under Trump.' (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
AC Mayor Don Guardian speaks at the St. James AME Church. Monday January 16 2017 The Atlantic City branch of the NAACP hosts the 45th annual Walk and Dr. King Holiday commemoration. The walk started at the MLK community school and proceeded to the civil rights garden at Stockton University's Carnegie Hall and then to the St. James AME, where speakers will discussed 'civil rights justice under Trump.' (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Rabbi Aaron Kraus of Beth el Synagogue delivers a scripture reading at the St. James AME Church. Monday January 16 2017 The Atlantic City branch of the NAACP hosts the 45th annual Walk and Dr. King Holiday commemoration. The walk started at the MLK community school and proceeded to the civil rights garden at Stockton University's Carnegie Hall and then to the St. James AME, where speakers will discussed 'civil rights justice under Trump.' (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Rabbi Aaron Kraus of Beth el Synagogue talks with guest at the St. James AME Church. Monday January 16 2017 The Atlantic City branch of the NAACP hosts the 45th annual Walk and Dr. King Holiday commemoration. The walk started at the MLK community school and proceeded to the civil rights garden at Stockton University's Carnegie Hall and then to the St. James AME, where speakers will discussed 'civil rights justice under Trump.' (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Monday January 16 2017 The Atlantic City branch of the NAACP hosts the 45th annual Walk and Dr. King Holiday commemoration. The walk started at the MLK community school and proceeded to the civil rights garden at Stockton University's Carnegie Hall and then to the St. James AME, where speakers will discussed 'civil rights justice under Trump.' (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
