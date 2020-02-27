Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Lori S. Carlin, partnership specialist for Atlantic and Cape May counties, New York Regional Census Center, U.S. Census Bureau, speaks during the open community meeting about the N.J. Census 2020 on Thursday at City Hall in Atlantic City.
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. spoke Thursday during the open community meeting for the N.J. Census 2020 at Atlantic City Hall.
Staff Writer
People who attended the open community meeting on the N.J. Census 2020 filmed a promotional video Thursday at City Hall in Atlantic City.
Lori S. Carlin, partnership specialist for Atlantic and Cape May counties, New York Regional Census Center, U.S. Census Bureau, speaks during the open community meeting about the N.J. Census 2020 on Thursday at City Hall in Atlantic City.
ATLANTIC CITY — Census and resort officials believe the population of America's Favorite Playground may have been undercounted by as much as 30% during the 2010 census.
An effort is underway to make sure more people are counted this time around. About two dozen people attended a community meeting Thursday at City Hall intended to spread information and recruit volunteers to help convince their neighbors to participate.
"In 2010, Atlantic City had a very low response, and we lost millions of dollars of funding," said Mimi Nambo, Census of Atlantic City, complete census count chairwoman.
During the 1970s, New Jersey had 15 members in the U.S. House of Representatives, whose membership is based on states' populations. By 2010, that number dropped to 12, the lowest since the 1920s, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
The $22 billion New Jersey received due to population numbers from the 2010 Census paid for senior citizens, schools, roads and other infrastructure, said Lori S. Carlin, U.S. Census Bureau partnership specialist for Atlantic and Cape May counties.
"It's about power and money," Carlin said. "The funding or lack thereof affects every part of our lives."
The resort had a particularly hard time in 2010 counting black men between the ages of 18 and 25 and children 5 and younger, said David Shutter, the other census partnership specialist.
A big difference between the 2020 and 2010 Census is that people will be able to provide their census information online for the first time, Carlin said.
Mayor Marty Small Sr. said it is important to continue to educate the public on the census. Nambo will be on Small's radio show, "In The Mixx," at 9 a.m. Saturday on WTTH-FM 96.1, he said.
"This is just as important as voting," Small said.
Census counting starts March 12 and will last six weeks until April 27. People can answers questions online, with a paper questionnaire or by phone. Census infomercials are already airing, Carlin said.
If a homeowner does not respond, census takers may make as many as six attempts to visit the person's house to receive the information, Shutter said.
Specific to the resort, there were signup sheets to recruit volunteers to reach out to the various ethnic, racial and isolated communities within the resort, including whites, blacks, Latinos, Chinese, Bengalis and the homeless.
A Celebrate National Census Day event has been scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 1 at City Hall, where residents can learn about city services while filling out census forms.
The Bangladesh Association of Atlantic County will host an event that involves doing the paperwork for visas and passports and filling out census information from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 11 at Calis 2, 1720 Atlantic Ave.
There will be Call of Action to Walk the Streets of the resort March 21 to increase awareness and entice people to provide their census information.
At the end of the meeting, the couple dozen people in attendance filmed a video asking for participation in the census that will be posted on the city's website, Nambo said.
