Julian Polinski and his mother, Stephanie, of Ventnor, attend the 2019 Atlantic City Women's March on the Boardwalk.

ATLANTIC CITY — The second Atlantic City Women’s March & Rally will move indoors Saturday due to expected high winds and wintry weather.

All events will take place 11 a.m. at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, inside the Adrian Phillips Theater.

This year’s rally will feature a keynote address by Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver.

Atlantic County Freeholder Ashley Bennett, co-founder of the Women's March, said the theme of the rally is "Together We RISE."

“This will be a time for women across New Jersey to come together and be inspired to work in their communities, bringing a heightened awareness to civic engagement," Bennett said in a news release.

