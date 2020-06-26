The Atlantic County Animal Shelter has experienced a 95% live release rate of pets during the last three months amid the COVID-19 outbreak, according to County Executive Dennis Levinson.
“We are seeing record numbers of adoptions, redemptions and transfers to rescue organizations in conjunction with reduced numbers of surrendered pets and strays,” Levinson said. “It is very gratifying to find loving homes for these animals. And to our surprise, the demand has only increased during the pandemic.”
A total of 81 cats and 91 dogs have been adopted since March, in addition to 282 cats and 106 dogs transferred to rescue agencies.
Shelter Manager, Kathy Kelsey, attributed the increase in adoptions to people spending more time at home due to the epidemic. Others were seeking companionship to ease loneliness and isolation, she said.
“The extra time at home also provides more opportunities to train and acclimate a new pet,” she added.
The Atlantic County Humane Society has also seen an increase in adoptions. Since April, the humane society has allowed adoptions by appointment only. On Thursday, it held an adoption event in its outdoor kennel area behind its building and adopted out 4 cats and all 22 dogs that were available. While numbers vary greatly, the humane society can have between 15 and 30 adoptable pets.
During the pandemic, the shelter had as low as six animals, said Jessie Scholder, community outreach coordinator for the humane society.
One family was allowed in the outdoor area at a time and had to fill out an application ahead of time. All transactions were completed outside at the event.
"Everything went really well," Scholder said. "It ran very smooth and everyone was really patient."
For upcoming adoption events, head to the Atlantic County's Humane Society's Facebook page.
