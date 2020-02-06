PLEASANTVILLE — In honor of American Heart Month, the Atlantic County Animal Shelter will waive the $110 adoption fee for dogs next week.
From Sunday through Feb. 16, the fees will be waived for dogs that are ready for immediate adoption, county spokeswoman Linda Gilmore said in a news release.
All pets adopted from the shelter come with mandatory sterilization, age-appropriate vaccinations, diagnostic testing, a microchip and free veterinary consultation, Gilmore said. Adopted dogs also get two free obedience classes.
The shelter at 240 Old Turnpike Road is open every day from 1 to 4 p.m., except Tuesdays, when it closes at 3 p.m.
For more information, visit aclink.org/animalshelter or call 609-485-2345.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.