GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A raccoon has been confirmed as having the first rabies case of the year, Atlantic County health officials announced Thursday.
The raccoon was collected from a property in the 100 block of Sterling Avenue after a homeowner found it and called for help, according to a news release from the county. The animal looked ill and was sent to the state lab for testing, where it was confirmed positive for rabies Wednesday.
The homeowner’s dog was also in the backyard at the time, but an investigation by the county’s Division of Public Health found it had not been in contact with the raccoon, according to the release. However, as a precaution, the dog received a rabies booster.
Last year, rabies was confirmed in three raccoons, two bats and one skunk in the county.
If someone is bitten by an animal, they should wash the wound immediately with soap and water and get medical attention. All bites should be reported to the county Division of Public Health at 609-645-5971.
The county animal shelter at 240 Old Turnpike Road in Pleasantville provides a free rabies clinic for dogs and cats once a month. The next one is scheduled for 9 to 11 a.m. Feb. 9. For more information, call 609-485-2345 or visit aclink.org/animalshelter.
For more information about rabies control and precautions, visit aclink.org/publichealth.
