Carousel Atlantic icon.jpg

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A raccoon has been confirmed as having the first rabies case of the year, Atlantic County health officials announced Thursday.

The raccoon was collected from a property in the 100 block of Sterling Avenue after a homeowner found it and called for help, according to a news release from the county. The animal looked ill and was sent to the state lab for testing, where it was confirmed positive for rabies Wednesday.

The homeowner’s dog was also in the backyard at the time, but an investigation by the county’s Division of Public Health found it had not been in contact with the raccoon, according to the release. However, as a precaution, the dog received a rabies booster.

Last year, rabies was confirmed in three raccoons, two bats and one skunk in the county.

If someone is bitten by an animal, they should wash the wound immediately with soap and water and get medical attention. All bites should be reported to the county Division of Public Health at 609-645-5971.

The county animal shelter at 240 Old Turnpike Road in Pleasantville provides a free rabies clinic for dogs and cats once a month. The next one is scheduled for 9 to 11 a.m. Feb. 9. For more information, call 609-485-2345 or visit aclink.org/animalshelter.

For more information about rabies control and precautions, visit aclink.org/publichealth.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments