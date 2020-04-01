Local officials are working to get testing sites for the novel coronavirus up and running in Atlantic County, with one location plan ready for state approval now, and another in the works.
County Executive Dennis Levinson said a testing site plan for the Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing was submitted to the state Department of Health on Wednesday. Levinson said he expects to have the testing site “up and running within a very short period of time,” if state health officials approve the plan.
The mall’s centralized location and open area were primary considerations in selecting it as a county-run testing site, Levinson said.
“It is also extremely accessible from the Pikes (White Horse and Black Horse) and the (Atlantic City) Expressway if it turns out to be a regional center that the state or federal government wants to get involved with,” he said.
On Tuesday, Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr., who proposed Bader Field as a county-wide testing site in mid-March, said city officials were now having discussions with private health companies and diagnostic centers to have a location for residents.
“Bader Field isn’t off the table until it’s off the table,” Small said during a Facebook video briefing Tuesday evening. “I’ve always said that there’s no better site anywhere.”
Atlantic County has reported 40 positive cases of COVID-19, according to Wednesday's update from state health officials. The county health department has reported 41 positive cases.
Small said he did not want city taxpayers to foot the bill for a testing site and that he would seek funding from outside entities.
The costs of the testing site at the Hamilton Mall will be incurred by the county, Levinson said. Contracts and details around securing enough personal protective equipment, coronavirus testing kits and healthcare workers to adequately run the site were still being ironed out, he said Wednesday.
“The state of New Jersey has made it clear, through the daily briefings, that the counties who want to open sites are basically on our own,” he said. “We (had) to put together a plan…but we did not want to put something together before we had all of our ducks lined up.”
The testing site will only take symptomatic residents by appointment and only with a written prescription from a physician.
The county indicated it would provide a copy of the testing site plan, but had not done so by print deadline for this story.
Levinson said state Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, and U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd Dist., are working in their respective levels of government to obtain financial assistance for coronavirus-related expenses.
The coronavirus testing sites differ from the announced field hospital that will be constructed at the Atlantic City Convention Center.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency field hospital will be for patients who have not tested positive for COVID-19 and will be used on an “as needed basis,” the mayor said.
Following a walk-through Tuesday with officials from the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, Spectra Management, New Jersey State Police and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Small said the Convention Center hospital is being built to accommodate 250 beds but can be converted to house as many as 2,000.
The field hospital at the Convention Center is one of four sites throughout New Jersey. The others are at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus and the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center in Edison. A fourth site has not been named.
Much of the parking lot was empty at the Hamilton Commons shopping area where most store were closed, in Hamilton Township, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Marks on the floor of the Home Depot help with social distancing at the store, in Egg Harbor Township, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Ocean City Police Officer Jacob Johnson patrols the Ocean City Boardwalk which was closed as a result of Covid-19 precautions, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Ocean City Police Officer Jacob Johnson patrols the Ocean City Boardwalk which was closed as a result of Covid-19 precautions, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Ocean City Police Officer Jacob Johnson patrols the Ocean City Boardwalk which was closed as a result of Covid-19 precautions, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Ocean City Police Officer Jacob Johnson patrols the Ocean City Boardwalk which was closed as a result of Covid-19 precautions, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Ocean City Police Officer Jacob Johnson patrols the Ocean City Boardwalk which was closed as a result of Covid-19 precautions, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
The Ocean City Boardwalk was closed as a result of Covid-19 precautions, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
The Ocean City Boardwalk was closed as a result of Covid-19 precautions, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
The Ocean City beaches were closed as a result of Covid-19 precautions, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
The Ocean City Boardwalk was closed as a result of Covid-19 precautions, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Ocean City Police Officer Jacob Johnson patrols the Ocean City Boardwalk which was closed as a result of Covid-19 precautions, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Ocean City Police Officer Jacob Johnson patrols the Ocean City Boardwalk which was closed as a result of Covid-19 precautions, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Ocean City Police Officer Jacob Johnson patrols the Ocean City Boardwalk which was closed as a result of Covid-19 precautions, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
The Ocean City Boardwalk was closed as a result of Covid-19 precautions, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Ocean City Police Officer Jacob Johnson patrols the Ocean City Boardwalk which was closed as a result of Covid-19 precautions, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Ocean City Police Officer Jacob Johnson patrols the Ocean City Boardwalk which was closed as a result of Covid-19 precautions, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Ocean City Police Officer Jacob Johnson patrols the Ocean City Boardwalk which was closed as a result of Covid-19 precautions, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Ocean City Police Officer Jacob Johnson patrols the Ocean City Boardwalk which was closed as a result of Covid-19 precautions, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Ocean City Police Officer Jacob Johnson patrols the Ocean City Boardwalk which was closed as a result of Covid-19 precautions, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Entrances to the Ocean City Boardwalk were blocked after the boardwalk was closed as a result of Covid-19 precautions, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Entrances to the Ocean City Boardwalk were blocked after the boardwalk was closed as a result of Covid-19 precautions, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
A police car patrols the Ocean City Boardwalk which was closed to pedestrians as a result of Covid-19 precautions, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
A police car patrols the Ocean City Boardwalk which was closed to pedestrians as a result of Covid-19 precautions, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
A sign announces that the Ocean City beach and Boardwalk are closed along the Route 52 Somers Point-Ocean City causeway, in Somers Point, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
A sign asks people to practice social distancing along the Route 52 Somers Point-Ocean City causeway, in Somers Point, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
A sign announces that the Ocean City beach and Boardwalk are closed along the Route 52 Somers Point-Ocean City causeway, in Somers Point, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
A sign announces that the Ocean City beach and Boardwalk are closed along the Route 52 Somers Point-Ocean City causeway, in Somers Point, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
The walkway was closed along the Route 52 Somers Point-Ocean City causeway, in Somers Point, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
The walkway was closed along the Route 52 Somers Point-Ocean City causeway, in Somers Point, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
The walkway was closed along the Route 52 Somers Point-Ocean City causeway, in Somers Point, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
A police car cruises though Central Square, where most store were closed, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
The playground was empty at the Northfield Community School, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
The playground was empty at the Northfield Community School, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Birch Grove Park was closed as a result of the Covid-19 precautions, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
A discarded latex glove lays in the parking lot of the Home Depot, in Egg Harbor Township, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Much of the parking lot was empty at the Hamilton Commons shopping area where most store were closed, in Hamilton Township, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Linda’s Nails store was closed at the Consumer Square, in Hamilton Township, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
The parking lot was empty and the store closed at the Hamilton Mall, in Hamilton Township, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
The parking lot was empty and the store closed at the Hamilton Mall, in Hamilton Township, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
The parking lot was empty and the store closed at the Hamilton Mall, in Hamilton Township, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Mannequins were the only figures visible at the closed Lane Bryant store, in the Hamilton Commons shopping area, in Hamilton Township, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Mannequins were the only figures visible at the closed Lane Bryant store, in the Hamilton Commons shopping area, in Hamilton Township, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
The closed Ross, Dress for Less store in the Hamilton Commons shopping area, in Hamilton Township, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Sign upon the door of the Hobby Lobby, in Hamilton Township, explains the closing of the store was the result of Covid-19 precautions, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Much of the parking lot was empty at the Hamilton Commons shopping area where most store were closed, in Hamilton Township, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Much of the parking lot was empty at the Hamilton Commons shopping area where most store were closed, in Hamilton Township, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
A few people still walked the Ocean City Boardwalk even though it was closed as a result of Covid-19 precautions, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Lone cyclist on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
The casino floor is closed at Caesars Atlantic City, off the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Pleasant weather brought out a few strollers on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
The beach was quite with the exception of a few lone strollers off the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Pleasant weather brought out a few strollers on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Sign announces the closing of Caesars Atlantic City as a result of the Covid-19 virus off the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Wet Willies sits idle, closed as a result of the Covid-19 virus, inside Resorts, off the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Margarittaville sits empty, closed a result of the Covid-19 virus, inside Resorts off the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Resorts Casino Hotel is closed a result of the Covid-19 virus, off the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Council Oak Fish sits empty, closed a result of the Covid-19 virus, inside Hard Rock, off the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Hard Rock Hotel and Casino is closed, off the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Hard Rock Hotel and Casino is closed, off the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
The buds on trees were out but shoppers were not along Michigan Avenue at Tangers Outlet Atlantic City,, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Sign on the Rebox store was similar to many along Michigan Avenue at Tangers Outlet Atlantic City, announcing that they are closed as a result of the Covid-19 virus, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
With stores closed as a result of Covid-19 precautions, it was a ghost town along Michigan Avenue at Tangers Outlet Atlantic City,, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Some ventured to the beach for a walk, at Albany Avenue, off the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Some ventured to the beach for a walk, at Albany Avenue, off the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Even though the weather was pleasant, there were few people on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Noontime traffic was light along Pacific Avenue, in Atlantic City, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Noontime traffic was light along Pacific Avenue, in Atlantic City, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Even though the weather was pleasant, there were few people on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Joanne Imperatore, of Egg Harbor City, was wearing her mask but was still happy to be on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Thursday, March 26, 2020. She said there would have been many more people on the Boardwalk on a pleasant day like today. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Joanne Imperatore, of Egg Harbor City, was wearing her mask but was still happy to be on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Thursday, March 26, 2020. She said there would have been many more people on the Boardwalk on a pleasant day like today. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Kylie Kertz, of Egg Harbor City, was still feeding the cats that live under the Atlantic City Boardwalk Thursday for Alley Cat Allies, an organization that tends to the wild cats. The Bethesda, Maryland-based organization will continue to feed and care of community cats, according to founder and president Becky Robinson. “We have read nothing in any of the orders issued by various jurisdictions that prohibit on-going care and feeding of community cats,” Robinson said. “To discontinue care and feeding to which the cats have grown accustomed would be to put them in grave danger.” Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
The porte cochere at Resorts was empty with the casino hotel closed as a Covid-19 precaution, off North Carolina Avenue, off Atlantic City Boardwalk, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Even though the weather was pleasant, there were few people on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Even though the weather was pleasant, there were few people on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Some people wore masks as a Covid-19 precaution strolling along the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Some people wore masks as a Covid-19 precaution strolling along the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
A group of men walk on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Some people wore masks as a Covid-19 precaution strolling along the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Some people wore masks as a Covid-19 precaution strolling along the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Some people wore masks as a Covid-19 precaution strolling along the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Some people wore masks as a Covid-19 precaution strolling along the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Some people wore masks as a Covid-19 precaution strolling along the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Some people wore masks as a Covid-19 precaution strolling along the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Stores are closed as a result of the coronavirus and there are no strollers along Michigan Avenue at Tangers Outlet Atlantic City, Thursday,March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Stores are closed as a result of the coronavirus and there are no strollers along Michigan Avenue at Tangers Outlet Atlantic City, Thursday,March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Stores are closed as a result of the coronavirus and there are no strollers along Michigan Avenue at Tangers Outlet Atlantic City, Thursday,March 26, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
The Cape May County Library in Cape May City asks residents not to return their library books until after the library reopens.
The Cape May Boardwalk is closed to traffic.
The Cape May County library in Cape May City is closed until further notice.
The Cape May Boardwalk is shut down to traffic.
