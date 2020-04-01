Local officials are working to get testing sites for the novel coronavirus up and running in Atlantic County, with one location plan ready for state approval now, and another in the works.

County Executive Dennis Levinson said a testing site plan for the Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing was submitted to the state Department of Health on Wednesday. Levinson said he expects to have the testing site “up and running within a very short period of time,” if state health officials approve the plan.

The mall’s centralized location and open area were primary considerations in selecting it as a county-run testing site, Levinson said.

“It is also extremely accessible from the Pikes (White Horse and Black Horse) and the (Atlantic City) Expressway if it turns out to be a regional center that the state or federal government wants to get involved with,” he said.

On Tuesday, Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr., who proposed Bader Field as a county-wide testing site in mid-March, said city officials were now having discussions with private health companies and diagnostic centers to have a location for residents.

“Bader Field isn’t off the table until it’s off the table,” Small said during a Facebook video briefing Tuesday evening. “I’ve always said that there’s no better site anywhere.”

Atlantic County has reported 40 positive cases of COVID-19, according to Wednesday's update from state health officials. The county health department has reported 41 positive cases.

Small said he did not want city taxpayers to foot the bill for a testing site and that he would seek funding from outside entities.

The costs of the testing site at the Hamilton Mall will be incurred by the county, Levinson said. Contracts and details around securing enough personal protective equipment, coronavirus testing kits and healthcare workers to adequately run the site were still being ironed out, he said Wednesday.

“The state of New Jersey has made it clear, through the daily briefings, that the counties who want to open sites are basically on our own,” he said. “We (had) to put together a plan…but we did not want to put something together before we had all of our ducks lined up.”

The testing site will only take symptomatic residents by appointment and only with a written prescription from a physician.

The county indicated it would provide a copy of the testing site plan, but had not done so by print deadline for this story.

Levinson said state Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, and U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd Dist., are working in their respective levels of government to obtain financial assistance for coronavirus-related expenses.

The coronavirus testing sites differ from the announced field hospital that will be constructed at the Atlantic City Convention Center.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency field hospital will be for patients who have not tested positive for COVID-19 and will be used on an “as needed basis,” the mayor said.

Following a walk-through Tuesday with officials from the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, Spectra Management, New Jersey State Police and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Small said the Convention Center hospital is being built to accommodate 250 beds but can be converted to house as many as 2,000.

The field hospital at the Convention Center is one of four sites throughout New Jersey. The others are at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus and the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center in Edison. A fourth site has not been named.

