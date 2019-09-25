NORTHFIELD — With three seats on the Atlantic County Board of Chosen Freeholders open along with the county executive job, the Atlantic County Bar Association hosted its first political candidate debate of the year Tuesday.
County Executive Democratic challenger Susan Korngut did not make the debate at Atlantic City Country Club because it was the same night as a regularly scheduled meeting of Northfield City Council, of which she is a member.
With Korngut absent, incumbent Executive Dennis Levinson, a Republican, spoke at both the beginning and end of the debate to say he wanted to remain in his job.
Levinson said the county lowered its budget by $5 million this year, and the county tax rate is one of the lowest in the state. The county made Atlantic City into a university town with the establishment of a Stockton University campus in the resort without a cost to the taxpayer, he said.
"We can no longer depend on tourism in this county," said Levinson, who also talked about wind farms and economic development at Atlantic City International Airport.
The political sparks mostly flew between incumbent Freeholder Ernest Coursey, a Democrat who represents the county's 1st District, and his Republican challenger Sumon Majumder, an Atlantic City police officer.
Coursey touted his more than 25-year career, which includes serving on Atlantic City Council from 1991 to 2002 and as the city's deputy mayor from 2002 to 2006.
Majumder used the problems of two of the towns in the 1st District — Atlantic City and Pleasantville — which include high taxes and potholes, to ask what Coursey has done as a freeholder.
Coursey said he is responsible for county roads, and there are no county roads in Atlantic City with potholes. He said he has a proven record of leadership, and he does not go along to get along.
Democrat Nick Polito, a Hammonton firefighter, is running to win the at-large seat of Republican Amy L. Gatto, the chairwoman of the freeholder board.
Polito stressed the things he wanted to do if he wins, including reducing the number of foreclosures in the county, using more green and renewable energy and advocating for changes in bail reform to keep people accused of selling heroin in jail.
Gatto said the county needs to move to the next level in terms of long-term planning and economic development. She also said she is not a fan of moving to a countywide police force similar to what Camden County has done.
Absecon Councilman Steve Light, who is challenging incumbent Republican Freeholder Richard Dase, who represents the county's 4th District, said he wanted to see more waterfront property development in Atlantic City, to see Bader Field and Sandcastle Stadium turned into an attraction similar to the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, New York, and to see Atlantic City International Airport take on more carriers and fly to more cities, such as Nashville, Tennessee.
Dase said he supports various levels of government, along with insurance companies, paying money for addiction treatment. Dase also pointed with pride to the freeholders passing an ordinance in August to back $5.75 million in bonds to build a hangar at the airport, potentially bringing 125 jobs in aviation maintenance and repair to the area.
Election Day is Nov. 5.
