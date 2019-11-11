Atlantic County has issued a Code Blue alert through Thursday morning.
A Code Blue alert is required when temperatures reach 25 degrees or lower without precipitation or 32 degrees or lower with precipitation; or when wind-chill temperatures reach zero degrees or less for two or more hours.
The alert is intended to assist municipalities in protecting local homeless or residents who may be living in poorly insulated settings by making available shelters or warming centers.
Any resident who experiences a life-threatening emergency should call 911. Non-life threatening emergencies may be reported to your local municipal office of emergency management.
For more information, visit readyatlantic.org.
After a morning of rain, the region will go from wet to white during the afternoon, as snow starts to fall.
