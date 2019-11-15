MAYS LANDING — The Atlantic County Library System is offering a Black Friday giveaway to promote its ACLS mobile app.
On Nov. 29, the first 15 patrons who request help downloading the ACLS app or show their phone to library staff prior to download will receive a promotional cellphone wallet.
The ACLS app, which launched prior to summer 2019, grants users access to ACLS resources such as books, movies and audiobooks.
The app also lets users ask questions about the library system, connect on ACLS social media pages and explore databases and digital media services.
More information about the ACLS Mobile app and the Black Friday giveaway can be found at atlanticlibrary.org.
