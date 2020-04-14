MAYS LANDING — The Atlantic County COVID-19 drive-thru testing site opened to the public Tuesday, the first of, at least, four scheduled dates for residents.
Nearly 75 people were tested for the new coronavirus at the county-run site behind the Hamilton Mall, according to officials. The site is by appointment only for county residents who are symptomatic and have a doctor’s prescription.
“Unfortunately, we had some no-shows from those who may not have had their prescription,” said Linda Gilmore, Atlantic County public information officer. “We ask that if people are not able to make their appointment, to please cancel so someone else has an opportunity to fill that spot.”
First responders and health care workers were granted priority testing at the mall site last week.
One patient who was tested Tuesday, a 60-year-old woman from Absecon who agreed to speak if her name was withheld, had been experiencing symptoms since December. Already at risk because of prior heart disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, she was in the hospital between Christmas and New Year’s Day for kidney failure.
After her release from the hospital, a fairly consistent low-grade fever kept her returning to the doctor.
“And then (COVID-19) came about,” she said. “I have 11 doctors and my (general practitioner) who, for the past week or two weeks, has been throwing me on tons of meds because I don’t want to go to the hospital. I hope I don’t have it, but I think that I do.”
The testing site will reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday, but all time slots have been filled. Registration for two additional testing dates — April 21 and 23 — with a capacity of 144 patients is now available, county officials said. More testing dates may become available as needed.
Appointments can be made at atlantic-county.org/covid.
Test results are typically available within a week. Both the patient and the physician who prescribed the test are notified of the results.
