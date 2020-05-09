We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Atlantic County officials have put together recommendations for restarting a regional economy that’s been largely shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county compiled a list of concerns after seeking input from freeholders, mayors, chambers of commerce, business associations and others. The general consensus was that businesses needed to reopen as soon as possible while doing everything they can to ensure public and employee safety.

The recommendations noted specifically that the local economy is largely driven by tourism, hospitality and gaming, which makes getting businesses reopened before the summer all the more important.

Cape May County made a similar plea in its reopening report released last week.

“This industry is dependent on leisure and recreation opportunities, socialization, dining, shopping and entertainment,” the Atlantic County report states. “It is expected to be the last sector that will recover to preclosure levels.”

One local community estimated 30% of its small businesses won’t reopen, according to the report.

In a Greater Atlantic City Chamber survey of more than 570 businesses, 89% said they had been adversely affected by the pandemic.

Seventy-five percent said lost sales were a significant threat to continued operation, and 41% said they would exhaust cash resources within a month.

The recommendations placed safety first, noting that any reopening must take into account public well-being and listing measures such as social distancing, frequent hand washing and wearing a mask when appropriate.

“Personal responsibility and a willing compliance with any necessary restrictions must be practiced by the public,” the report states.

The recommendations point out that while major retailers such as Walmart and Target were deemed essential, many small retailers that sell the same goods were forced to close. These businesses should be allowed to reopen immediately while following the safety guidelines previously mentioned, the report states.

Local governments should be given the freedom to determine when it’s best to reopen boardwalks and beaches, with state guidance, the report states. Depending on the town, some Boardwalks and beaches already are open in the county, albeit in limited capacities.

“Given the essential relationship of the boardwalk experience to shore tourism, we believe it is essential that steps are taken to open all boardwalk businesses and lessen restrictions on activities prior to the start of the summer season,” the report stated. “The goal would be to have the ability to open beaches for swimming, sunbathing and other recreation prior to the traditional heart of the summer season in July.”

For the 25,000 casino employees currently out of work, the county said the Division of Gaming Enforcement and the property owners are best positioned to determine when reopening is appropriate.

As for the reopening of restaurants and hotels, the recommendations acknowledge the need to follow health agency guidelines so employees and guests feel safe. But as these businesses are essential to the local economy, it is urgent that opportunities are created for them to reopen with either reduced occupancy, new sanitation protocols or other strategies, the report states.

The recommendations close with the acknowledgement of the difficult situation presented by the pandemic and the hard work done by federal and state officials thus far.

“We submit these recommendations with the intention they help hasten and guide their decision-making,” the report stated. “We also assure them of our local cooperation in balancing the health and safety of our citizens with their economic needs.”