Counselors from Atlantic County’s State Health Insurance Assistance Program are available to help seniors review and change their Medicare coverage during Medicare open enrollment, which runs through Dec. 7.

SHIP counselors can help review and compare plans and assist seniors in making choices about which plan is best for them, both in terms of cost and coverage.

Coverage selected during this time becomes effective Jan. 1, the county said in a news release.

To schedule an in-person or telephone appointment with a SHIP counselor, call 888-426-9243 or 609-645-5965 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For those who qualify for Pharmaceutical Assistance to the Aged and Disabled (PAAD), the state pays the Part D monthly drug company premium and reduces the copay share to $5 for generic drugs and $7 for name brand drugs.

The Specified Low Income Medicare Beneficiary (SLMB) program pays your monthly Part B premium.

Medicare beneficiaries with limited income and resources may be eligible for extra help paying for their prescription drug coverage costs. To learn more, visit socialsecurity.gov/i1020 or call 800-772-1213. (TTY, 800-325-0778) or an Atlantic County SHIP counselor.

To view and compare available plan options, visit medicare.gov/find-a-plan or call 800-MEDICARE (800-633-4227) 24 hours a day/7 days a week. TTY users may call 877-486-2048.

— Michelle Brunetti Post

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

