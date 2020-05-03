Atlantic County reported 40 more individuals had tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the county's total to 1,099 people.
The death of an 97-year old women in an Absecon long-term care facility means 49 have died from COVID-19 related issues in the county and 198 have been cleared as recovered.
The new cases were comprised of 24 men, ages 33-98 and 16 women, ages 24-92.
They were spread between Northfield (13), Galloway Township (9), Atlantic City (5), Pleasantville (4), Hammonton (4), Egg Harbor Township (2), Absecon (1), Corbin City (1) and Hamilton Township (1).
Drive-thru testing will resume Monday for those with appointments at the Hamilton Mall testing site. Individuals whose tests were cancelled on April 30 because of high winds can be tested Monday at the same time of day as their original appointment.
Appointments are available for symptomatic county residents with a prescription from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day and can be made online at
aclink.org.
Also Sunday, the Cape May County Department of Health listed 11 new positive patients for a total of 361 cases with 23 deaths and 155 recovered. No new deaths were reported by the county Sunday.
The New Jersey Department of Health said Sunday 126,744 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide and 7,871 people have died.
The state said Atlantic County had 26 new cases for a total of 1,075 and 49 deaths. Cape May County was shown with seven new cases for a total of 344 and 24 deaths.
The state said Cumberland County had 73 new cases for a total of 881 and 17 deaths. Ocean County was reported to have 140 new cases for 6,871 total cases with 440 deaths.
County Executive Dennis Levinson wants everyone to pay tribute to public safety employees during National Correctional Officers and Employees week from May 4-10.
“Now, perhaps more than ever before, these dedicated individuals deserve our recognition and appreciation as they put themselves at risk by serving on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Levinson said. “Their jobs are extremely challenging under the best circumstances, but this current crisis tests them even more. We are extremely grateful for their dedication to protect and serve.”
Parks open
Brian Vaughan and daughter, Delphine, of Absecon, bike on the reopening of the Atlantic County Park, in Estell Manor, Saturday, May 2, 2020, after it had been closed for COVID-19 restrictions.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Parks open
The parking lot was crowded with cars on the reopening of the Atlantic County Park, in Estell Manor, Saturday, May 2, 2020, after it had been closed for COVID-19 restrictions.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Parks open
Brian Vaughan and daughter, Delphine, of Absecon, bike on the reopening of the Atlantic County Park, in Estell Manor, Saturday, May 2, 2020, after it had been closed for COVID-19 restrictions. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Parks open
Abilgail Barrett, her daughter, Hailey, husband Tim and son, Carson, of Egg Harbor Township, enjoyed walking a trail with their dog, Cooper on the reopening of the Atlantic County Park, in Estell Manor, Saturday, May 2, 2020, after it had been closed for COVID-19 restrictions.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Parks open
Bikers and walkers enjoyed the reopening of the Atlantic County Park, in Estell Manor, Saturday, May 2, 2020, after it had been closed for COVID-19 restrictions.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Parks open
Cars stream into the entrance on the reopening of the Atlantic County Park, in Estell Manor, Saturday, May 2, 2020, after it had been closed for COVID-19 restrictions.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Parks open
The nature center was still closed on the reopening of the Atlantic County Park, in Estell Manor, Saturday, May 2, 2020, after it had been closed for COVID-19 restrictions.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Parks open
Walkers enjoy the trails on the reopening of the Atlantic County Park, in Estell Manor, Saturday, May 2, 2020, after it had been closed for COVID-19 restrictions.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Parks open
Luke and Dolly Root, of Estell Manor, arrived early before it got crowded on the reopening of the Atlantic County Park, in Estell Manor, Saturday, May 2, 2020, after it had been closed for COVID-19 restrictions.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Parks open
Wendy, Madison and Bob McDermott, of Marlton, walk a trail on the reopening of the Atlantic County Park, in Estell Manor, Saturday, May 2, 2020, after it had been closed for COVID-19 restrictions.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Parks open
Susan Hesser, left, and Tina Fabrizio, both of Mays Landing enjoy a pleasant walk on the reopening of the Atlantic County Park, in Estell Manor, Saturday, May 2, 2020, after it had been closed for COVID-19 restrictions.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Parks open
The Nature Center and other buildings remained closed Saturday as Atlantic County Park in Estell Manor reopened after weeks of being shut to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Parks open
Walkers and bikers enjoyed the reopening of the Atlantic County Park, in Estell Manor, Saturday, May 2, 2020, after it had been closed for COVID-19 restrictions.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Parks open
While some walked, some just sat and enjoyed the reopening of the Atlantic County Park, in Estell Manor, Saturday, May 2, 2020, after it had been closed for COVID-19 restrictions.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Parks open
Susan Hesser, left, and Tina Fabrizio, both of Mays Landing rest after a pleasant walk on the reopening of the Atlantic County Park, in Estell Manor, Saturday, May 2, 2020, after it had been closed for COVID-19 restrictions.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Parks open
Walkers enjoyed the reopening of the Atlantic County Park, in Estell Manor, Saturday, May 2, 2020, after it had been closed for COVID-19 restrictions.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Parks open
Jennifer Auer, of Absecon, sprays herself with insect repellant while with her family on the reopening of the Atlantic County Park, in Estell Manor, Saturday, May 2, 2020, after it had been closed for COVID-19 restrictions.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Parks open
Kate and Aaron Krenzer, of Buena, take a family bike ride on the reopening of the Atlantic County Park, in Estell Manor, Saturday, May 2, 2020, after it had been closed for COVID-19 restrictions.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Parks open
Aaron Krenzer, of Buena, unloads a bike for a ride with his family Saturday at Atlantic County Park in Estell Manor.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Parks open
The Auer family, of Absecon, enjoyed a walk at the reopening of the Atlantic County Park, in Estell Manor, Saturday, May 2, 2020, after it had been closed for COVID-19 restrictions.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Parks open
Jay Howardell, of Brigantine, putts on the 13th hole with Scott Heath, of Ocean City, on the reopening of the Green Tree Golf Course, in Egg Harbor Township, Saturday, May 2, 2020, after it had been closed for COVID-19 restrictions.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Parks open
David Long, of Northfield, trees off on the 14th hole on the reopening of the Green Tree Golf Course, in Egg Harbor Township, Saturday, May 2, 2020, after it had been closed for COVID-19 restrictions.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Parks open
Many golfers wore masks on the reopening of the Green Tree Golf Course, in Egg Harbor Township, Saturday, May 2, 2020, after it had been closed for COVID-19 restrictions.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Parks open
Scott Heath, of Ocean City, said it was like waking up on Christmas morning on the reopening of the Green Tree Golf Course, in Egg Harbor Township, Saturday, May 2, 2020, after it had been closed for COVID-19 restrictions.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Parks open
Lito Yrreverre, of Somers Point, putts on the 13th hole at Green Tree Golf Course in Egg Harbor Township.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Parks open
Jay Howardell, of Brigantine, putts on the 13th hole with Scott Heath, of Ocean City, on the reopening of the Green Tree Golf Course, in Egg Harbor Township, Saturday, May 2, 2020, after it had been closed for COVID-19 restrictions. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Parks open
The park center was stilled closed on the reopening of the Atlantic County Park, in Estell Manor, Saturday, May 2, 2020, after it had been closed for COVID-19 restrictions.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
050320_nws_corsons
On May 2nd, Governor Murphy opened up New Jersey State parks to the public, including the Corson's Inlet park located in Ocean City. Out-of-towners and seasonal home owners flocked to the only open beach in the area. Ryan Zeminski, 5, of West Chester, PA.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
050320_nws_corsons
On May 2nd, Governor Murphy opened up New Jersey State parks to the public, including the Corson's Inlet park located in Ocean City. Out-of-towners and seasonal home owners flocked to the only open beach in the area. Stephen Tursi, 10, of Sewell, tries to catch tonight's dinner.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
050320_nws_corsons
On May 2nd, Governor Murphy opened up New Jersey State parks to the public, including the Corson's Inlet park located in Ocean City. Out-of-towners and seasonal home owners flocked to the only open beach in the area. (l-r) Stephen Tursi, 10, and dad Steve, both of Sewell, try to catch tonight's dinner.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
050320_nws_corsons
On May 2nd, Governor Murphy opened up New Jersey State parks to the public, including the Corson's Inlet park located in Ocean City. Out-of-towners and seasonal home owners flocked to the only open beach in the area.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
050320_nws_corsons
Terry Fallon and Carole Smith, of Ardmore, Pennsylvania, sit on the sand at Corsons Inlet State Park at the southern end of Ocean City.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
050320_nws_corsons
On May 2nd, Governor Murphy opened up New Jersey State parks to the public, including the Corson's Inlet park located in Ocean City. Out-of-towners and seasonal home owners flocked to the only open beach in the area. (l-r) Jake Jacobball and Tyler Reuss, 17 and 19, both from Pennsylvania, enjoying a game of ball by the waterline.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
050320_nws_corsons
On May 2nd, Governor Murphy opened up New Jersey State parks to the public, including the Corson's Inlet park located in Ocean City. Out-of-towners and seasonal home owners flocked to the only open beach in the area.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
050320_nws_corsons
On May 2nd, Governor Murphy opened up New Jersey State parks to the public, including the Corson's Inlet park located in Ocean City. Out-of-towners and seasonal home owners flocked to the only open beach in the area.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
050320_nws_corsons
On May 2nd, Governor Murphy opened up New Jersey State parks to the public, including the Corson's Inlet park located in Ocean City. Out-of-towners and seasonal home owners flocked to the only open beach in the area.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
050320_nws_corsons
On May 2nd, Governor Murphy opened up New Jersey State parks to the public, including the Corson's Inlet park located in Ocean City. Out-of-towners and seasonal home owners flocked to the only open beach in the area. The Mistic family, (l-r) Gianna, Millianna, 1, and Andrew, all of Mantua.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
