The Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with the Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine after receiving a four-year, $2 million federal grant to provide overdose prevention training for first responders.
The grant was issued by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, according to a news release.
The program will train police, firefighters, casino and hospital security and emergency medical technicians in Atlantic County. It also will distribute the opioid overdose reversal drug naloxone and train overdose survivors and their families on its use.
A portion of the grant money will be used to create an Atlantic County Quick Response Team that will work with the Hope One Mobile Recovery Unit operated by the Sheriff’s Office. Response team personnel will visit overdose survivors and their families within 72 hours of an overdose to provide them with recovery support and assist them in finding treatment, as well as training on how to carry and use naloxone.
The grant also will enable the development of a curriculum to train first responders and community members on fentanyl safety.
“This grant will enhance access to naloxone for first responders, helping them to save the lives of individuals who experience an opiate overdose and prevent future fatal overdoses,” said Atlantic County Sheriff Eric Scheffler. “We are extremely excited to be able to provide Narcan on the front lines and in the hands of those that need it the most.”
