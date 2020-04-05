The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office will not take lightly to people taking advantage of the new coronavirus pandemic.
In a social media post Sunday, the county prosecutor's office said that any assault on or directed at law enforcement or first responders will be charged with a crime.
"At a time when law enforcement and first responders are jeopardizing their health to care for our citizens, the last thing they need to worry about is the fear instilled by people faking a COVID-19 illness," Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon Tyner said in the Facebook post. "Anyone threatening to cause hysteria or assaulting our citizenry by coughing or otherwise will be prosecuted."
There have been 127 positive cases of COVID-19 in Atlantic County, according to health officials. A man from Egg Harbor Township is the county's only reported COVID-19 related death.
