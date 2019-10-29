120118_nws_recount3

Democrat Commissioner Ernie Aponte, who has since resigned from the Atlantic County Board of Elections, counts mail-in ballots at the start of a hand recount in Hamilton Township in November 2018. New state law complicated the 2018 election, and another change that further increased the number of mail-in ballots is expected to affect this November's general election as well.

 Michelle Brunetti Post / Staff Writer

Atlantic County freeholders on Tuesday increased a printer’s contract by $56,910 — to almost $195,000 — for mail-in and provisional ballots for the November election.

The extra costs are due to a change in state law, signed by Gov. Phil Murphy in August, that almost doubled the number of mail-in ballots to be mailed by the Atlantic County Clerk’s Office, county Administrator Jerry DelRosso said.

In January, the freeholders voted to spend $138,000 on printing the ballots for those who requested them in 2016, as per an earlier state law. The new law extended the requirement to send mail-in ballots to those who requested them in 2017 and 2018 as well.

The new state law provides $2 million to be shared by all 21 counties to cover extra costs, DelRosso said, but that money — like about $4 million in funding for Stockton University — is still being held in reserve by Murphy. The governor has said he won’t release it until he is sure state revenues will cover it.

According to county Clerk Edward McGettigan’s office, the initial budget was to print 14,000 mail-in ballots, and 12,500 more had to be printed, for a total of 26,500. That increased costs by $29,250 ($2.34 a piece). Provisional ballots went from 7,375 to 15,100, for an additional $18,076.50, and mailing services increased by about $9,000.

The increased cost does not reflect any extra costs related to mistakes in some ballots, DelRosso said.

An error by the printing house affected about half of the mail-ins, according to Board of Elections Chairwoman Evelynn Caterson. The bar codes were not printed properly and cannot be read by the machines at the Board of Elections, Caterson said.

While they cannot be reprinted, they will cost the county more in labor to process. A worker has to type in the individual voter’s bar code number to record the ballot as received, and a worker of the opposite party must double check the work.

In addition, Buena Vista Township’s mail-in ballots were printed without any “bubbles” for voters to fill in to cast a vote, so new ones had to be printed and sent. Now, staff will also have to physically check to make sure no one sends back two ballots.

The vast increase in mail-ins and complications from printing errors are expected to delay final results of the election substantially, Caterson has said.

Contact: 609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

Tags

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments