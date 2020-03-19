After its first live-streamed Atlantic County freeholders meeting Tuesday, the board is now shooting for an all-virtual meeting to avoid personal contact while keeping government active.

"We have figured out a way to have all the freeholders attend remotely so we can have the meetings, move government forward and nobody is in the same room," Atlantic County Freeholder Chairman Frank Formica said Thursday.

He said the county IT Department is working on ways to equip freeholders' laptops or tablets with the needed software, while protecting the security of the county computer system.

"As long as they can put in the (protections) so it doesn't compromise our servers, then we're never going to meet again in same room until this thing is over," Formica said.

Members of the public would still participate through the live stream, he said.

Freeholder Caren Fitzpatrick had requested that board meetings be postponed in the wake of the county announcing its first cases of COVID-19.

"The Assembly passed Monday, and the Senate will vote on today (Thursday), legislation extending the deadline for municipal budgets," Fitzpatrick wrote to Freeholder Chairman Frank Formica on Thursday. "If passed, I suggest the freeholders follow the governor's 'shelter at home' order and postpone meetings for a couple of weeks."

The county's $219.5 million budget is due for a public hearing at the freeholders' next meeting March 24.

"It isn't the budget I'm worried about. It's just we have contracts that have to be executed for buying medicine (and other necessities)," Formica said. "You can't just postpone meetings."

At its Tuesday meeting, the freeholders debuted live-streaming of the meeting, and took questions and comments from residents who watched from home. Even so, with only freeholders and county staff in the room, people were closer than the recommended distance of 6 feet from each other.

Formica said the trial run went so smoothly, other counties and municipalities have contacted the board for advice on how to do the same.

"We've been very lucky to have such a proactive IT Department," Formica said.

