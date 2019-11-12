Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Republicans amended the resolution affirming how county law enforcement interacts with federal immigration officers, sponsored by Democrat Caren Fitzpatrick, who ended up voting against her own resolution after changes.
NORTHFIELD — Atlantic County freeholders passed a resolution affirming how county law enforcement interacts with federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers Tuesday, after making an amendment that underlined stark party differences.
Republicans amended the resolution, sponsored by Democrat Caren Fitzpatrick, who ended up voting against her own resolution after changes. The other two Democrats on the freeholder board, Ernest Coursey and Ashleigh Bennett, also voted against it.
Instead of Fitzpatrick's wording resolving that the board supports the county not entering into a 287(g) agreement to cooperate with ICE, an amendment resolved that "the Board of Chosen Freeholders supports the County Administration's policy of executing services as a non-sanctuary county."
Cape May County has signed an agreement with ICE, allowing some of its county jail officers to act as ICE officers in certain cases in which an undocumented immigrant is accused of a serious crime. The county has suspended it pending the outcome of a court case challenging the state's right to ban such agreements.
Freeholder Frank Formica, a Republican, read part of a letter from Levinson objecting to the resolution, which included a racial breakdown of residents of Atlantic County.
"What possible purpose could this serve? I have spent months fighting a fabricated allegation of racism in this administration, and now this?" Levinson wrote in the letter. "What does Freeholder Fitzpatrick hope to accomplish?"
Levinson said racial statistics have nothing to do with the subject of the resolution.
Formica said he had also wondered how the ethnic makeup of the county is relevant, pointing out that 287(g) deals with undocumented immigrants, not legal residents.
Formica proposed the amended wording, which passed on a party-line vote. The amended resolution was also adopted on a party-line vote.
Fitzpatrick said data were included on the ethnic make up of the county because Chairwoman Amy Gatto, a Republican who was absent Tuesday, prefers data be included.
"That's why that's there," Fitzpatrick said. "We should all be aware of the demographic makeup of our county."
Coursey suggested tabling the resolution to allow freeholders to have further discussions before a vote, but the motion to table failed.
Freeholder John Risley, a Republican running for Assembly who is awaiting final results in that race, said he thought the resolution was ridiculous and should not be voted on, and Republican Richard Dase said he didn't understand why it was needed.
"It’s a fact the county executive at this time has not signed a 287(g) agreement and as far as I know has no interest in it," said Dase. "I don’t know why we have to pass a resolution."
In July, Formica proposed his own resolution supporting “continued collaborative efforts” with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, but he pulled it after a Hispanic group objected to some of the language used.
“To the layman, you would think we were passing a (new) law about working with ICE," said Hispanic Association of Atlantic County Advocacy Chair Cristian Moreno-Rodriguez, 23, of Atlantic City.
In other news, the freeholders voted to cancel their Nov. 19 meeting.
Scouts planted American Flags ahead of Veteran Day
