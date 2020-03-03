NORTHFIELD — Atlantic County freeholders passed a resolution Tuesday night deeming their piece of New Jersey a "Second Amendment/Lawful Gun Owner County," after studying the issue for almost two months.
The 6-2 vote was greeted by loud applause from half the supporters in the crowd of more than 100 people who attended. The other half were opponents, who reacted with groans and words of disbelief.
"You will have blood on your hands," said one audience member as the last freeholder voted.
Cape May, Salem and several other New Jersey counties have passed similar resolutions, as have many municipalities throughout the state and nation. Some have used the term "Second Amendment Sanctuary," but the Atlantic county resolution purposely avoided the word "sanctuary," said Democratic Freeholder Ernest Coursey, who chairs the Public Safety Committee that drafted the resolution.
The resolution states the freeholder board "hereby upholds the Second Amendment Rights of the citizens of the County of Atlantic and hereby declares its intent to oppose unconstitutional restrictions on the right to keep and bear arms, and shall not endorse those restrictions deemed unconstitutional."
Both sides agreed the resolution is symbolic and cannot affect gun laws, which are determined by state and federal governments.
Supporters called the resolution a message to Trenton legislators that lawful gun owners have had enough of restrictive gun laws; and opponents said it will create confusion among residents and visitors who may wrongly believe gun laws will not be upheld here.
Janet Younghans, of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, read a Feb. 28 letter to county prosecutors from state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal objecting to aspects of such resolutions.
"It goes without saying that local and county officials are free to express their views on state and federal policies," Grewal's letter states. "What they may not do, however, is prevent law enforcement from enforcing validly enacted and generally applicable statutes."
Grewal said his main concern is "that these so-called 'sanctuary' resolutions will confuse otherwise law-abiding residents, who may incorrectly believe that they no longer have to comply with firearm safety laws ... with potentially deadly consequences."
The vote came after residents on each side made their strong feelings clear during a two-hour public debate.
Sandy Hickerson, of Absecon, who is organizing the Atlantic County 2A group that first brought the resolution to the freeholders, thanked them for doing their due diligence on the issue "and making (the resolution) perfect for Atlantic County."
"We can go back and forth all night," Hickerson said. "This is about the Second Amendment and asking the freeholders to stand with us for the Second Amendment. We are not the militia. We are law-abiding gun owners of Atlantic County and New Jersey."
Opponents particularly objected to wording that suggested county funds may be used to fight state or federal laws. Part of the resolution states the county opposes, "within the limits of the Constitution of the United States of America, any efforts to unconstitutionally restrict such rights, and that the County will use such legal means at its disposal to protect the rights of the citizens to keep and bear arms."
Some questioned who would decide what laws are unconstitutional, and the definition of "legal means at its disposal."
Republican Freeholder Amy Gatto said the freeholders have no ability to do anything other than pass resolutions and ordinances, and cannot spend money without the administration requesting it.
"Take it out!" shouted someone in the audience, but the freeholders declined to do so.
The vote came after about an hour of the freeholders going through the rest of their regular agenda, keeping the crowd packed tightly into the small meeting room and spilling out into hallways around it.
Voting against were Democrats Ashley Bennett and Caren Fitzpatrick. In favor were Democrat Coursey and Republicans John Risley, Amy Gatto, James Bertino, Maureen Kern and Chairman Frank Formica.
