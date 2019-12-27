AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center has enacted a temporary restriction on visitors under 14 to protect patients during cold and flu season, the health care company said in a news release.
Visitors under 14 may not visit the Roger B. Hansen Center for Childbirth at the Mainland Campus in Galloway Township, the Stanley M. Grossman Pediatric Center in Atlantic City, and the Cancer Care Institute in Egg Harbor Township and Cape May Court House.
“Siblings of our hospitalized pediatric patients might seem well when their brothers or sisters are admitted to the hospital,” said Dr. Susan Mah, medical director, pediatrics, CHOP Care Network at AtlantiCare. “However, they sometimes develop flu and other respiratory illnesses shortly after their sibling is hospitalized. It is for their protection and that of all of our patients, visitors, staff and providers that we have implemented this temporary restriction.”
— Colt Shaw
