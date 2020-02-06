AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center is expanding its temporary visitor restrictions due to a near doubling in the number of patients who have tested positive for flu this year.
As of Friday, visitors under 14 may not visit any area of the hospital’s Mainland or Atlantic City campuses or the Egg Harbor Township or Cape May Court House locations of the AtlantiCare Cancer Care Institute.
“From Jan. 28 to Feb. 5, our hospital and satellite emergency departments treated 195 patients who tested positive for flu,” said Dr. Manish Trivedi, director of AtlantiCare's Division of Infectious Diseases. “This was nearly a 97% increase over the same period from a year ago. ... We’re also seeing patients who have two strains of flu or a flu strain and another respiratory virus.”
AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center has enacted a temporary restriction on visitors under 14…
AtlantiCare recommends those experiencing symptoms of flu and other respiratory illnesses call their primary care or urgent care provider or pediatrician for guidance on what treatment to seek.
Year-round, AtlantiCare restricts anyone with a fever of 100 degrees or above and anyone exhibiting any of the following from visiting all areas of the hospital and its ambulatory care sites:
• Cough
• Sore throat
• Runny or stuffy nose
• Muscle or body aches
• Headaches
• Fatigue (tiredness)
• Vomiting and diarrhea
“Our patients who have health issues that impact their immunity are more susceptible to flu and other illnesses,” said Trivedi. “We are taking this precautionary measure to protect them, their families and our community.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.