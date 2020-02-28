EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center held its 25th annual Black History Month celebration Friday with a focus on black family structure and maternal/infant mortality.
More than 50 people filled a room at AtlantiCare's Airport Commerce Center on Delilah Road for the event.
The event was hosted by AtlantiCare's Legacy African American Employee Resource Group and featured two speakers, Christina Harris, visiting assistant professor of Africana studies at Stockton University, and Diane Timms, program director for maternal fetal medicine at AtlantiCare.
