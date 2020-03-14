Coronavirus

AtlantiCare sets up triage tents

AtlantiCare workers and police officers began setting up temporary triage tents on their Atlantic City and Mainland campuses Saturday.

The tents will be used to screen patients with flu-like symptoms, and will only open in the event of the facilities seeing an increase in patients, according to a statement from AtlantiCare. If it is determined during this screening that patients need further treatment or evaluation, they will be sent to the Emergency Department.

AtlantiCare City Campus triage tent

Workers set up a temporary triage tent outside the entrance to the Emergency Department of AtlantiCare's Atlantic City campus.

Harrah's Chester shuts

Harrah's Philadelphia Casino and Racetrack in Chester, Pennsylvania, has posted a message on its website saying it has closed as of 6 a.m. Saturday, following a directive from Gov. Tom Wolf.

"To be clear, there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Harrah’s Philadelphia to date. However, for the health and safety of our team members and guests, the casino and racetrack will close to the public," the casino says. "Harrah’s Philadelphia is closely monitoring this evolving situation and will work with local officials to establish a reopening date as soon as it is appropriate to do so."

Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health

Garden State Film Festival to switch to digital streaming

The 18th annual Garden State Film Festival will be streamed live from the festival's private servers, the festival announced in a news release Friday night.

In light of the COVID-19 crisis, physical events such as industry activities, workshops and panels have been canceled.

The festival will be streamed at the originally scheduled times and will only be accessed by ticket holders.

Two-week suspension given for municipal court sessions

Chief Justice Stuart Rabner announced Saturday that municipal court sessions will be suspended two weeks.

The suspension will begin Monday and continue through March 27.

Persons scheduled to appear before a municipal court to contest a traffic or parking ticket, or minor local ordinance violation, Rabner said in the release, should not appear and should await notice of a new court date.

Municipal courts will continue to handle certain matters, including calendars where a defendant has been detained, probable cause determinations, and applications for temporary restraining orders, Extreme Risk Protective Orders, and search warrants.

