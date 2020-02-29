People born on leap day, or Feb. 29, which appears on the calendar once every four years, are known as leaplings. At least four babies joined that rarefied club Saturday at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center.
The roots of leap year reach back to the reign of Julius Caesar. And while the calendar has …
One of those babies was Colson Desmarets-Warmoth. He was born at 7:09 a.m. at the Roger B. Hansen Center for Childbirth at AtlantiCare’s Mainland Campus in Galloway Township. He weighed 8 pounds, 8.9 ounces and was 21 inches long. Certified nurse midwife Tahara Prescott-Palmer delivered Colson for parents Destiny Desmarets and Cyle Warmoth, of Absecon.
— Zac Spencer
