MARGATE — There were more than 980 reported incidents of bias and hate across the state last year, Attorney General Gurbir Grewal told dozens of people Wednesday morning at Beth El Synagogue.
“These incidents run the gamut,” he said. “It could be graffiti on a synagogue wall — somebody painting a swastika — it could be verbal harassment of a young woman wearing a hijab, or a young boy wearing a kippah being harassed on his way to school, or somebody being assaulted because of their gender identity.”
The state attorney general is arguing that Doris Rowell’s challenge of the Pleasantville sch…
The numbers are troubling, Grewal said, and called on officials and members of the community to work collectively to combat hate.
The program, “Fighting Anti-Semitism, Islamophobia and Church Violence,” sponsored by the NAACP, included speakers from the state office of Homeland Security and Preparedness, who spoke about free evaluations to assess security and grant opportunities that could be used to increase security, as well as the U.S. Department of Justice Community Relations Service, who talked about forums and community dialogues to address bias and intolerance.
“We need to pull together law enforcement so that the religious community is assured that law enforcement has this on their radar and that they want to minimize and prevent attacks against houses of worship,” said NAACP-Atlantic City chapter President Kaleem Shabazz, describing conversations he had with Rabbi Aaron Krauss after the December attacks on a kosher market in Jersey City left six people dead.
The purpose of the program was threefold, Shabazz said: to assure the religious community that law enforcement was aware of the threats against houses of faith, to assure the Atlantic County community that officials are united against all forms of intolerance and to spread information about how to best protect houses of worship.
TRENTON — Public and private employers in New Jersey would be required to put anti-harassmen…
Stockton University student Katie Huynh, 20, said she’s learned a lot about hate crimes in school, and that events like this can help combat the upward trend in incidents.
“I feel like hatred itself has risen over the years,” Huynh said.
During his speech, Grewal talked about efforts to encourage reporting of bias incidents, have officials use their public platforms to call out hateful comments and rhetoric, work with school officials so students who get in trouble for bias incidents don’t just get a “slap on the wrist,” expand school curricula to include civics and civility, and hold social media companies responsible for policing their platforms.
UPPER TOWNSHIP — The dull bang-bang-bang of gunshots was unmistakable through the cinder blo…
Brigantine resident Steve Sarratore, 66, said he was “very impressed” with the event.
“(It’s) bringing together the religious community to talk about what is a growing and disturbing problem to start that sharing or information process,” he said.
And it was with a call to action for the community to come together, united against hate, that Grewal ended his speech.
“It’s through these collective and collaborative efforts that we’ll stem this tide of hate that we’re seeing across New Jersey and across our country and we’ll turn back towards civility and a place where you’re not being judged by what you look like, where you’ve come from, what you believe,” he said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.