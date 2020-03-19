AVALON — The Ingram Thorofare Bridge connecting Avalon and Middle Township is closed after a construction issue Thursday afternoon, County Engineer Robert Church said.
A detour was put in place Thursday night and will remain until the contractor installs required shoring, Church said in a news release. The contractor was working through the night to minimize closure time.
