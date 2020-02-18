AVALON — The scheduled closing of the Ingram Thorofare Bridge for construction has been pushed from Thursday to Monday due to "unfavorable weather conditions," Cape May County Engineer Robert Church said.
The bridge will be closed to traffic from 7 p.m. Monday until 5 a.m. Tuesday, Church said in a news release.
During the closing, drivers on Route 9 looking to access Avalon should continue south until Stone Harbor Boulevard and head east until Third Avenue, Church said. Drivers can then take Third Avenue north to Avalon.
Drivers on the Garden State Parkway looking to access Avalon should head west to Route 9 to follow the same detour.
