AVALON — The Ingram Thorofare Bridge connecting Avalon and Middle Township reopened Friday after shutting due to a construction issue, County Engineer Robert Church said.
The contractor installed the necessary shoring on the bridge Thursday night, Church said. The shoring has been inspected and verified by the county's consultant, he said.
The bridge and road are now open for traffic and will remain open going forward, Church said.
