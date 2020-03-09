AVALON — A woman who had been told by the borough that vines growing on her house were a unsafe had the final of multiple citations against her dismissed by a judge Monday afternoon.
Elaine Scattergood, who lives on 30th Street, was cited multiple times over the two previous summers for the indigenous vine, Virginia Creeper, growing on her home. She has contended that, while some may not appreciate them, the plants are good for the environment.
The borough originally cited her with failure to remove overgrowth vegetation from her house, failure to maintain the exterior of the property and premises in a clean, safe and sanitary condition, and obnoxious growth of brush and weeds.
At the start of a seven-hour hearing in January, Judge Andrew Cafiero dismissed all but one citation — failure to maintain the exterior of the property and premises in a clean, safe and sanitary condition. Monday afternoon's hearing was on that issue alone and the judge dismissed that remaining charge.
Cafiero said in the borough ordinance, the cited resident should be afforded time to repair, alter and correct the problem after being cited.
“That was not done,” he said.
After a 20-minute hearing, Scattergood was surprised that the citation was dismissed.
“His preamble sounded like we were doomed,” she said.
“It was the right decision,” her lawyer, Joseph Grassi, said. “I was very happy. I never had any doubt that this would happen.”
Frank Guaracini, Avalon’s municipal attorney, said he respected the judge’s decision after a thorough review of the case.
Scattergood has no plans of cutting back the vines, although she might cut one back that’s on a screen on her house.
“It’s like the blob coming into the house,” she said. “I might take it off just to make them rest a little easier every night.”
The Virginia creeper, a plant native to eastern and central North America, provides food for birds and butterflies as well as a habitat for a species of moth, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
“Vines can’t be unclean and unsafe and unsanitary,” Scattergood said. “That just can’t be. They’re just the opposite.”
