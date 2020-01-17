Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
AVALON — A woman who has been fighting the borough for more than a year over the vines growing on her house finally had her day in court Friday.
But after seven hours of testimony during a trial Friday in municipal court, Judge Andrew Cafiero adjourned the hearing without issuing a decision on whether the citation against her would be dismissed.
Elaine Scattergood, of 30th Street, was originally cited for failure to remove overgrowth vegetation from her house, failure to maintain the exterior of the property and premises in a clean, safe and sanitary condition, and obnoxious growth of brush and weeds due to the Virginia creeper growing on and around her home.
At Friday’s hearing, Cafiero dismissed two of the citations — failure to remove overgrowth vegetation and obnoxious overgrowth — at the request of Frank Guaracini, Avalon’s municipal attorney.
The Virginia creeper, a plant native to eastern and central North America, provides food for birds and butterflies as well as a habitat for a species of moth.
AVALON — A local woman must return to court Monday as the borough continues to cite her prop…
“In the spring they start, and in the summer they’re green and start getting the little navy blueberries,” Scattergood previously told The Press. “Then in the fall they turn this beautiful crimson color, they’re gorgeous. All the birds enjoy the little berries.”
Joseph Grassi, Scattergood’s attorney, argued Scattergood did not receive sufficient notice on how to abate the property after a July 16 summons and asked for further explanation.
“In what way were they unsafe, unclean and unsanitary?” he asked.
Both the prosecution and defense called landscape experts to testify during the trial to elaborate on the benefits and detriments of the Virginia creeper.
Scott D. Taylor, landscape architect for Avalon, was called to testify by the prosecution and said he surveyed Scattergood’s home multiple times beginning in October.
Taylor said Virginia creeper was growing on, in and around the house, in the gutters and in the windows. While he said the vine has environmental benefits, it can be detrimental if unkempt.
“As creeper grows into crevices, it can weaken a structure,” he said. “If left unchecked, the increase in weight (of the vines) would affect the home.”
He added that an abundance of vines can be an increased fire hazard and the berries that grow on the vines can be toxic to humans.
Stan Sperlak, who worked in landscaping for 42 years, was called to testify on behalf of the defense.
When he surveyed the property, he said the garden in front of the home —covered in a variety of plants — is a positive addition to Avalon, calling it an oasis. He said he does not see the vines as unsanitary, unclean or unsafe.
“I don’t believe it’s an issue,” he said. “It’s a safe yard.”
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.